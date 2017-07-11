Germany: Vaccine advisory panel backs Novavax COVID jab

Germany's expert vaccine commission, the Standing Committee on Vaccination (StiKo), on Thursday issued a recommendation for approval of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults.

The protein-based shot uses a more conventional technology than the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines that have proven the most effective during the pandemic — some therefore hope it might help address vaccine hesitancy.

Around 74% of people in Germany have already received at least two shots of a COVID vaccine. The government has been hoping to increase that figure to 90%.

The StiKo recommended vaccination of adults with two Novavax doses, administered at least three weeks apart. However, it said the booster shots should be mRNA vaccines, like BioNTech-Pfizer or Moderna.

Separately, StiKo is also preparing a recommendation of a fourth COVID jab.

"Current data shows that protection against infection with the currently circulating omicron variant decreases within a few months after first booster vaccination," the StiKo said. This is "particularly significant for people aged 70 years and older and those with immunodeficiency, as they are at highest risk for a severe COVID-19 course after infection."

A 'different' vaccine?

The use of Novavax's shot was first approved in Indonesia. The European Union drug regulator has also cleared the way for the protein-based vaccine.

Earlier this week, Novavax filed for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

According to the World Health Organization, the Novavax jab's efficacy against mild, moderate and severe disease is around 90%.

"We believe our vaccine offers a differentiated option [...] that can be an alternative to the portfolio of available vaccines to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic," said Novavax CEO Stanley Erck.

The vaccine does not need to be kept at ultra-low temperatures, giving it a competitive edge logistically, especially in regions with less-developed infrastructure.

Novavax uses a conventional technology in its jab, which employs genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the protein spike on the virus' coat. The spike is then purified and mixed with a chemical that boosts the immune system.

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's shot, in contrast, use a common cold virus to deliver the genetic message that can provide immunity.

Erck previously said the Novavax vaccine "may help address major obstacles to global vaccination, including global distribution challenges and vaccine hesitancy."

Germany expects to receive 3.8 million doses of Novavax's jab by March 20 and a total of 34 million doses this year.

