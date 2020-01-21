Germany urges Libya's neighbors to help find solutions

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday urged Libya's neighbors to support efforts to end a nearly decade-long conflict in the North African country, during a high-profile meeting in the Algerian capital Algiers.

"It is Libya's neighboring states that also suffer from this civil war," Maas said. "For this reason, they are particularly important for us in finding solutions."

At the meeting, Maas briefed representatives from Tunisia, Algeria, Niger, Sudan and Egypt on the Berlin process, which brought together warring factions and world leaders to negotiate steps towards a political solution to the conflict.

In Berlin, world leaders agreed to uphold a rarely enforced UN weapons embargo. But two rival leaders — the UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and general-turned-warlord Khalifa Haftar — refused to meet face-to-face in Berlin, casting doubt on the process' gains.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (center-left) has called for further measures to secure a political solution in Libya

Algeria eyes active role

But Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum said his government is "confident that Libyans can reach peace."

"The current situation in Libya cannot withstand an escalation," said Boukadoum. Libya's neighbors have a responsibility to "put an end to the bloody clashes and avoid leading the country towards the unknown."

The foreign minister's statement came a day after Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Libyan factions had made statements that "indicate that the only power capable of settling the problem is Algeria."

Algeria shares a border with Libya that stretches nearly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the Mediterranean to the Sahara.

Maas is due in Tunisia after the Algeria meeting. He is scheduled to discuss the Libyan conflict with Tunisian President Kais Saied during his trip.

No end in sight

Libya plunged into chaos in 2011 after dictator Muammar Gaddafi launched a brutal crackdown against anti-government protesters. NATO-backed rebels eventually defeated the regime and captured Gaddafi, who was killed in captivity.

Since then, warring factions have fought a bitter war to maintain power in the North African country. Over the past two months, Russian mercenaries and Turkish troops have been deployed on opposing sides of the conflict, representing a major escalation in the conflict.

The UN-backed government in Tripoli has been under attack since last April by forces loyal to Haftar. The latest escalation has killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters, and displaced 146,000 Libyans, according to UN figures.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Ousted after decades For more than 40 years, Moammar Gadhafi was the eccentric strongman in power in Libya. He was known for his odd behavior - and for his regime's ties to international terror groups. Libya was one of the countries swept up by the Arab Spring, and protests eventually turned into a civil war. Gadhafi fled but was eventually captured and killed In October, 2011.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Chance for peace After Gadhafi fell, the eyes of the world were on Libya in the hope that the country would have a smooth transition to democracy. By July 2012, democratic parliamentary elections had taken place, but it proved to be a challenge for the country's politicians to form a coalition and compromise on issues that would bring further stability.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Militias gaining strength Another problem facing Libya in the post-Gadhafi era was the rise of violent militias. While various armed groups did band together to topple the dictator, they did not have a common cause to rally around after his death. Instead, they fought each other. Terrorist groups were also on the rise in Libya, and staged a deadly attack on the US embassy in Benghazi on September 11, 2012.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Deeply divided Political divisions became deeper in the years following Gadhafi's ouster. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) is the internationally-recognized authority in Libya, but several factions on the ground are claiming a hold on power. Jihadist groups including the so-called 'Islamic State' have gained a significant foothold in the country, making any progress precarious.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Shifting sands At present, the Tripoli-based GNA controls parts of western and central Libya while Haftar's Libyan National Army holds much of the northeast. However, areas of power are constantly shifting due to ongoing "Islamic State" violence and the country's many different smaller factions.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Looking for help In recent weeks, Libya has reached out to NATO for assistance in strengthening the country's security institutions in an effort to end the power struggle between competing governments and militias. Leaders of two of the biggest groups - the GNA and the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army LNA - called for an end to the political and economic crises in the country. Author: Matt Zuvela



ls/stb (AFP, dpa)

