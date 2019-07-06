 Germany urges Italy to open up ports to migrant rescue ships | News | DW | 06.07.2019

News

Germany urges Italy to open up ports to migrant rescue ships

German Interior Minster Horst Seehofer has urged his Italian counterpart Matteo Salvini to open ports to boats carrying rescued migrants. Meanwhile, a second rescue boat landed without permission in port at Lampedusa.

The Italian NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans' Alex migrant rescue ship carrying 46 migrants rescued off Libya coasts, docks in the port of Lampedusa (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Ansa/Elio Desiderio)

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer implored his opposite number in Italy to reopen the country's ports to rescue vessels carrying migrants.

In a letter to Italy's far-right Interior Minister Mario Salvini, Seehofer said the situation as it stood — with boats often at sea for weeks before they are allowed to dock — was untenable.

Read more: Matteo Salvini: Sweeping to power with selfies?

Since Italy elected a populist coalition to power in 2018, Salvini has effectively closed the country's ports to rescue ships, meaning boats have had to stay at sea for extended periods.

"We cannot be responsible for ships with rescued people aboard being adrift for weeks on the Mediterranean," Seehofer wrote, adding that European solutions based on joint responsibility were needed rapidly.

"I therefore strongly appeal for you to reconsider your position of not being prepared to open the Italian ports," Seehofer said.

Seehofer had earlier tweeted that Germany was ready to accept some of the rescued migrants arriving in Italy "as part of a European–solidarity solution."

However, Salvini — who claims the rescue ships are assisting people trafficking — was quick to dismiss Seehofer’s request and said Germany should take action against German-flagged rescue ships and their crews.

"The German government is asking me to open Italian ports for the ships. Absolutely not."

  • Sea-Watch sympathizers demonstrating (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    'Sea-Watch 3 saves lives'

    3,000 people joined the solidarity rally with Sea-Watch in Germany's port city of Hamburg. The German captain of the Sea-Watch 3 rescue vessel, Carola Rackete, has been charged in Italy for docking her vessel at the port of Lampedusa despite an order from the the government banning new refugees from being allowed on Italian soil.

  • Demonstrators in Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    Local hero

    Despite earning the ire of the Italian government, for many at home Rackete is a hero for saving the lives of asylum-seekers during the dangerous Mediterranean crossing. On top of criticizing Italy's anti-immigrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Rackete has also criticized his German counterpart, Horst Seehofer.

  • Protester holding up ship-shaped placard (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    Nationwide rallies

    Demonstrations were also held in Bonn, Münster, Frankfurt, Oldenburg, Bielefeld, Bremen, and here in Cologne. About 7,000 people attended the Cologne rally in opposition to attempts from nationalist governments to close their ports to rescued migrants.

  • Protesters and banner reading Seebrücke makes harbors safe (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    'Sea-bridge'

    Seebrücke, or 'Sea-bridge', is the name of the organization that called Saturday's protests. "Seebrücke makes harbors safe," this banner in Cologne declares.

  • Demonstrators holding up placard (Imago Images/M. Westermann)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    Protest in Seehofer's backyard

    In Munich in Bavaria, the state Interior Minister Horst Seehofer used to be premier of, thousands of citizens demanded Germany support the rescue and safety of refugees. Seehofer has been one of the few in Germany's federal government to take a hard-line immigration stance in recent years.

  • Demonstrators in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    On Merkel's doorstep

    In Berlin, the demonstrators brought their protest to the doors of the federal Chancellery building. Chancellor Angela Merkel has not weighed in on the plight of Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete, who is preparing to sue Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for slander.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


"We demand that Merkel’s government strip withdraw the German flag from those ships that help people traffickers and smugglers, and to take back its citizens who disobey Italian law."

Sailboat lands without permission

Meanwhile, a rescue vessel brought 41 migrants into port at Lampedusa without the permission of Italian authorities.

The Italian-flagged Alex is operated by the migrant rescue charity Mediterranea, which said conditions aboard the sailboat had become intolerable.

"The Alex sailboat of Mediterranea Saving Humans has just docked at the port of Lampedusa," Mediterranea tweeted. There are no closed ports for humanity."

The Alex is the second NGO vessel to land at Lampedusa in just over a week after Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Racketewas arrested for forcefully docking her ship there.  

Malta and Italy reportedly reached a deal on Friday to each take refugees from the Alex.

Read more: Italy's Salvini labeled 'dangerous' and 'racist' by migrant ship captain

The German NGO Sea-Eye on Saturday also said one of its vessels was "waiting in international waters" and was also requesting to dock at Lampedusa. Sea-Eye said Italian police had boarded its vessel, names the Alan Kurdi, to give them an order not to enter Italian waters.

Last month, Salvini issued a decree introducing fines of up to 50,000 euros ($57,000) for the captain, owner, and operator of vessels "entering Italian territorial waters without authorization."

rc/ng (dpa, KNA)

