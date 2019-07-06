 Germany urges Italy to open up ports to migrant rescue ships | News | DW | 06.07.2019

News

Germany urges Italy to open up ports to migrant rescue ships

German Interior Minster Horst Seehofer has urged his Italian counterpart Matteo Salvini to open ports to boats carrying rescued migrants. Meanwhile, a second rescue boat landed without permission in port at Lampedusa.

The Italian NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans' Alex migrant rescue ship carrying 46 migrants rescued off Libya coasts, docks in the port of Lampedusa (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Ansa/Elio Desiderio)

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer implored his opposite number in Italy to reopen the country's ports to rescue vessels carrying migrants.

In a letter to Italy's far-right Interior Minister Mario Salvini, Seehofer said the situation as it stood — with boats often at sea for weeks before they are allowed to dock — was untenable.

Read more: Matteo Salvini: Sweeping to power with selfies?

Since Italy elected a populist coalition to power in 2018, Salvini has effectively closed the country's ports to rescue ships, meaning boats have had to stay at sea for extended periods.

"We cannot be responsible for ships with rescued people aboard being adrift for weeks on the Mediterranean," Seehofer wrote, adding that European solutions based on joint responsibility were needed rapidly.

"I therefore strongly appeal for you to reconsider your position of not being prepared to open the Italian ports," Seehofer said.

Seehofer had earlier tweeted that Germany was ready to accept some of the rescued migrants arriving in Italy "as part of a European–solidarity solution."

Sailboat lands without permission

Meanwhile, a rescue vessel brought 41 migrants into port at Lampedusa without the permission of Italian authorities.

The Italian-flagged Alex is operated by the migrant rescue charity Mediterranea, which said conditions aboard the sailboat had become intolerable.

"The Alex sailboat of Mediterranea Saving Humans has just docked at the port of Lampedusa," Mediterranea tweeted. There are no closed ports for humanity."

Read more: Italy's Salvini labeled 'dangerous' and 'racist' by migrant ship captain

The German NGO Sea-Eye on Saturday also said one of its vessels was "waiting in international waters" and was also requesting to dock at Lampedusa. Sea-Eye said Italian police had boarded its vessel, the Alan Kurdi, to give them an order not to enter Italian waters.

Last month, Salvini issued a decree introducing fines of up to 50,000 euros ($57,000) for the captain, owner, and operator of vessels "entering Italian territorial waters without authorization."

rc/ng (dpa, KNA)

DW recommends

Italy to fine NGOs who rescue migrants at sea

The Italian government has decided to impose stiff fines on rescuers who bring migrants into port without authorization. It also gave the interior ministry, led by Matteo Salvini, power to demand the payment. (12.06.2019)  

Opinion: Unnecessary Sea-Watch 3 provocations from both sides

The arrest of the "Sea-Watch 3" captain raises the question of who stands to benefit from such acts of protest. Ultimately, it may play into the hands of Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, writes Bernd Riegert. (01.07.2019)  

Germany mulls requests to host Sea-Watch migrants

Dozens of cities, including Berlin and Rottenburg, have offered to take in migrants rescued in the Mediterranean. But German authorities have said resettling 53 migrants rescued by Sea-Watch would require EU support. (18.06.2019)  

Italy's Salvini labeled 'dangerous' and 'racist' by migrant ship captain

Carole Rackete says she is concerned about the rhetoric used by Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini over the migrant rescue crisis. The German captain was arrested after forcing her ship into an Italian port. (06.07.2019)  

Matteo Salvini: Sweeping to power with selfies?

Italy's right-wing populists are likely to win Sunday's regional elections in Sardinia. The poll is seen as a test run for a new coalition in Rome. Italy is moving to the right. Bernd Riegert reports from Sardinia. (23.02.2019)  

Related content

Migranten auf einem NGO-Boot von Mediterranea Saving Humans

Malta says deal reached with Italy to take migrants from rescue boat 06.07.2019

Malta said it will accept migrants from a rescue vessel that had been headed toward Italy. A second boat with rescued migrants is also sailing for Lampedusa, where Italian officials have said it won't be allowed to dock.

Italien Kapitänin Carola Rackete

Italy's Salvini labeled 'dangerous' and 'racist' by migrant ship captain 06.07.2019

Carole Rackete says she is concerned about the rhetoric used by Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini over the migrant rescue crisis. The German captain was arrested after forcing her ship into an Italian port.

Malta Flüchtlinge die vom Rettungsschiff Alan Kurdi gerettet wurden

Italy defiant as two migrant rescue ships try to dock 05.07.2019

Rome has blocked the entry of Italian and German vessels carrying more than 110 migrants. The decision paves the way for another standoff with migrant rescue groups after one ship recently forced its way into Lampedusa.

