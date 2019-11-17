Germany urges Iran to respect 'legitimate' protests

Germany on Monday called on Iran to respect legitimate protests which started soon after the government announced it was raising fuel prices by over 50%.

"It is legitimate and deserving of our respect when people courageously air their economic and political grievances, as is currently happening in Iran," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters.

"The Iranian government should respond to the current protests with a willingness to engage in dialogue," she told a regular press conference, adding that Germany was following the events "with concern."

"We urge the government in Tehran to respect freedom of assembly and expression."

Threats from Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned the protesters of "decisive" action if unrest over the fuel price hike did not cease, state television reported.

"If necessary we will take decisive and revolutionary action against any continued moves to disturb the people's peace and security," the Guards said.

While Iran's fuel prices are still among the lowest in the world, the hike comes on top of inflation, recession, and US sanctions, dealing a heavy blow to many people in the country.

Read more: Deadly protests erupt over shock fuel price hike

Fuel rationing measures

Fuel in Iran is heavily subsidized, costing 10,000 rials (€0.08, $0.09, approximately) per liter prior to the price hike. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani argues that raising prices is a natural move considering the current conditions. The country's 80 million citizens currently consume about 90 million liters of cheap oil a day.

"Increasing petrol prices is to the people's benefit and also to help the society's strata under [economic] pressure," he said.

Additional measures to ration fuel should bring in 300 trillion rials ($2.55 billion) annually, head of the country's Planning and Budget Organisation Mohammad Bagher Nobakht said on state television, adding that payments will start within the next 10 days.

They will range from 550,000 rials ($4.68) for couples to just over 2 million rials ($17.46) for families of five or more.

Travel advisory

Germany on Sunday tightened its travel advice for Iran, warning citizens to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings and refrain from expressing political opinions to strangers.

Iran: A round trip in pictures A friendly small town: Kashan The city itself has an unmistakable charm with its traditional houses, mosques and bazaars. The surroundings of Kashan also have a lot to offer. Especially the salt lake and the huge dunes in the nearby Maranjab Desert are definitely worth a visit. Tip: Get up early to see the sunrise in Maranjab.

Iran: A round trip in pictures There is art everywhere: Isfahan Art is omnipresent in Iran. The Iranians' love of detail cannot be denied, such as the inner wall of the dome of the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque in Isfahan. But even outside the religious buildings you can find colors, patterns, murals and street art everywhere.

Iran: A round trip in pictures The "red" village: Abyaneh The small village between Kashan and Isfahan has a population of circa 300. Nevertheless, almost everyone in Iran knows Abyaneh. The village with its red-brown mud houses has been able to preserve its very own culture and language for over 2,000 years and is therefore regarded by many Iranians as a reflection of their history. Abyaneh has been on the UNESCO World Heritage Proposal List since 2007.

Iran: A round trip in pictures Pretty hot: the Lut Desert This is probably how many people imagine the surface of the planet Mars looking like. Dasht-e Lut, also called Kalut, is a place without life. NASA measured the hottest ground temperature on earth here in 2005 at 70.7 °C (159.3° F). Anyone visiting eastern Iran really should visit the Lut Desert — even if it quickly gets too hot for some.

Iran: A round trip in pictures Oasis in the desert: Yazd In an oasis between Iran's two largest deserts lies Yazd, one of the country's most beautiful cities. This former caravan intersection is famous for its ancient buildings, which are still preserved today. In the evening you can enjoy the view of the illuminated UNESCO World Heritage city from the roofs of the traditional tea houses.

Iran: A round trip in pictures Stunning views: Golestan Province Out of the towns and into nature: In the far northeast of Iran, away from the usual tourist routes, lies Golestan Province. An absolute must here is a visit to the tomb (picture) of Khaled Nabi, a forerunner of Mohammed. From here you have a breathtaking view of a sheer endless sea of hills stretching in all directions to the horizon.

Iran: A round trip in pictures Favorite city of the Iranians: Shiraz If you ask Iranians what their favorite city is, many will answer "Shiraz". In fact, Shiraz has many other sights to offer besides the grave of the most famous Iranian poet Hafez. An absolute eye-catcher is the Nasir-ol-Molk Mosque. In the morning hours the light falls through the colored windows and gives the prayer room a magical atmosphere.

Iran: A round trip in pictures Ancient Persian testimony: Persepolis North of Shiraz is where the ancient palace city Persepolis is located. It is a testimony of the former Persian Empire, which stretched from North Africa to India. In 330 BC the city was partially destroyed by Alexander the Great. The desert sand preserved its remains for over 2,000 years. Today Persepolis is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Iran: A round trip in pictures Important retreat: gardens in Iran Countless gardens in Iran are not only beautiful to look at, they also serve as a retreat for many Iranians. Largely invisible to the strict eyes of police and parents, young unmarried couples can meet here and enjoy a little time together. One of the most beautiful gardens is the Shazdeh Mahan Garden meaning Prince's Garden (picture) near Kerman in Ostiran.

Iran: A round trip in pictures World champions of hospitality The incredible friendliness and helpfulness of the Iranians may seem strange to many Western visitors. Everywhere you are invited for dinner or tea, there is open and cordial talk and laughter, preferably with traditional Persian food — like here with our hosts and their friends in Mashhad. Author: Felix Schlagwein



kw/rt (AP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.