Germany urges EU unity ahead of Middle East crisis meeting

Fearing a war on its doorstep, EU foreign ministers are gathering in Brussels to find ways to deescalate tensions between the US and Iran. The conflict in Libya and Turkey's recent involvement will also be discussed.
Foreign ministers from the European Union's 28 member-states will meet in Brussels on Friday afternoon for a rare emergency meeting following recent days of turmoil in the Middle East and Libya.
The talks come a week after the US killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike, prompting a retaliatory response from Iran and sparking concerns about an all-out conflict.
Ahead of the meeting, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for a united European strategy to prevent further escalation.
"On Friday, our main goal is to agree on a common approach to reduce tension on the ground," Maas told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.
US-Iran tensions
One of the top priorities for EU foreign ministers will be finding ways to lead the US and Iran away from further confrontation.
Although both Washington and Tehran appeared to have backed down from escalating the conflict, the EU wants to avoid a war or a nuclear proliferation crisis on its doorstep.
European leaders are particularly concerned about Iraq getting caught in the crossfires and undoing work done to fight against Islamic State (IS) militants in the country.
"As Europeans we have strong diplomatic channels on all sides. We can only exert influence if we throw our collective weight in the balance," Germany's Maas said.
Read more: Why the US and Iran are not at war
Pressure to save nuclear deal
A central element of the talks on Friday will also be talks about saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and pressuring Tehran to stick to the accord.
US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA accord in 2018 and this week urged European powers to follow suit.
On Monday, Iran announced it would no longer abide by the limits of the deal, placing European powers in a difficult situation.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio on Friday that if Iran continues to violate the deal, Tehran could create a nuclear weapon within "one or two years."
Germany, France, the UK and the European Union have threatened to invoke the pact's dispute resolution mechanism over Iran's violation.
The move would start the clock on a 30-day period to resolve the problem. Should that fail, the issue could then be brought before the UN Security Council and could result in the resumption of economic sanctions that were part of the deal.
Fellow signatories Russia and China oppose triggering the dispute procedure.
Libya conflict 'one of biggest on world stage'
Concerns over the spiraling conflict in Libya will also be high on the agenda, after the EU condemned Turkey's decision to interfere in the conflict.
Germany has warned that the situation could become "a second Syria," and urged for a ceasefire in the northern African country.
Jürgen Hardt, the foreign policy speaker in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) told DW that the situation in Libya is "one of the biggest conflicts on the world stage."
Turkey began sending troops to Libya over the weekend to back the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).
Although Russia has not officially made its loyalties in the Libyan conflict clear, there have been reports of Russian mercenaries fighting on the side of ex-general Khalifa Haftar, whose forces seized the port city of Sirte on Monday.
The EU has been trying to contain the crisis amid concerns about migration to Europe and terrorism.
rs/ng (dpa, Reuters, AP)
