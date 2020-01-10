 Germany urges EU unity ahead of Middle East crisis meeting | News | DW | 10.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany urges EU unity ahead of Middle East crisis meeting

Fearing a war on its doorstep, EU foreign ministers are gathering in Brussels to find ways to deescalate tensions between the US and Iran. The conflict in Libya and Turkey's recent involvement will also be discussed.

Watch video 02:00

EU ministers seek de-escalation strategy in Iran crisis

Foreign ministers from the European Union's 28 member-states will meet in Brussels on Friday afternoon for a rare emergency meeting following recent days of turmoil in the Middle East and Libya.

The talks come a week after the US killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike, prompting a retaliatory response from Iran and sparking concerns about an all-out conflict.

Ahead of the meeting, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for a united European strategy to prevent further escalation.

"On Friday, our main goal is to agree on a common approach to reduce tension on the ground," Maas told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

US-Iran tensions

One of the top priorities for EU foreign ministers will be finding ways to lead the US and Iran away from further confrontation.

Although both Washington and Tehran appeared to have backed down from escalating the conflict, the EU wants to avoid a war or a nuclear proliferation crisis on its doorstep.

Watch video 03:09

Should Europe stick to the Iran nuclear deal?

European leaders are particularly concerned about Iraq getting caught in the crossfires and undoing work done to fight against Islamic State (IS) militants in the country.

"As Europeans we have strong diplomatic channels on all sides. We can only exert influence if we throw our collective weight in the balance," Germany's Maas said.

Read more: Why the US and Iran are not at war

Pressure to save nuclear deal

A central element of the talks on Friday will also be talks about saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and pressuring Tehran to stick to the accord.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA accord in 2018 and this week urged European powers to follow suit.

On Monday, Iran announced it would no longer abide by the limits of the deal, placing European powers in a difficult situation.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio on Friday that if Iran continues to violate the deal, Tehran could create a nuclear weapon within "one or two years."

Germany, France, the UK and the European Union have threatened to invoke the pact's dispute resolution mechanism over Iran's violation.

The move would start the clock on a 30-day period to resolve the problem. Should that fail, the issue could then be brought before the UN Security Council and could result in the resumption of economic sanctions that were part of the deal.

Fellow signatories Russia and China oppose triggering the dispute procedure.

Watch video 02:39

German firms' Iran business hit by sanctions

Libya conflict 'one of biggest on world stage'

Concerns over the spiraling conflict in Libya will also be high on the agenda, after the EU condemned Turkey's decision to interfere in the conflict.

Germany has warned that the situation could become "a second Syria," and urged for a ceasefire in the northern African country.

Jürgen Hardt, the foreign policy speaker in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) told DW that the situation in Libya is "one of the biggest conflicts on the world stage."

Turkey began sending troops to Libya over the weekend to back the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Although Russia has not officially made its loyalties in the Libyan conflict clear, there have been reports of Russian mercenaries fighting on the side of ex-general Khalifa Haftar, whose forces seized the port city of Sirte on Monday.

The EU has been trying to contain the crisis amid concerns about migration to Europe and terrorism.

rs/ng (dpa, Reuters, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 01:37

Turkey votes to allow Libya troop deployment

DW recommends

Libya: Haftar's forces capture strategic Sirte

Eastern forces, led by Khalifa Haftar, have announced the capture of the coastal city of Sirte, previously controlled by the Tripoli government. The news comes a day after Turkey deployed troops in support of Tripoli. (07.01.2020)  

EU urges ceasefire in Libya, condemns Turkey over troops

EU leaders called for emergency talks in Brussels to seek a ceasefire in the oil-rich North African nation. Britain, France, Germany and Italy have appealed to Turkey's president not to interfere in the Libyan conflict. (08.01.2020)  

Turkey begins deploying troops to Libya, says Erdogan

Ankara has announced the deployment of troops to Libya. Turkish forces will support the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli, which is under siege by the army of General Khalifa Haftar. (05.01.2020)  

Iran crisis: Germany, France, UK urge de-escalation

The three countries urged all parties to exercise restraint in a bid to end a cycle of violence. Germany's foreign minister says Europe will this week respond to Iran's pledge not to abide by the 2015 nuclear deal. (06.01.2020)  

Iran will no longer abide by nuclear deal limits

Iranian officials have said they are considering even harsher steps following the US killing of top general Qassem Soleimani. European leaders are desperately seeking a solution to ease the increasing tensions. (05.01.2020)  

Iran to continue ballistic missile program despite EU warning

Tehran said in a letter to the UN that it was "determined to resolutely continue" enriching uranium. This came following an EU letter rebuking the government and a Russian firm suspending cooperation. (05.12.2019)  

Iran's attack on Iraqi airbases 'almost a de-escalatory response'

Iran's military fired a volley of ballistic missiles at Erbil and Ain Al-Asad air bases. A weapons expert explains what missiles might have been used and why the response appears "almost de-escalatory" in nature. (08.01.2020)  

Why the US and Iran are not at war

Iran has responded to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani with missile strikes on air bases in Iraq. Amid fears of war in the Middle East, experts say the strikes are more theatrics than direct retaliation. (08.01.2020)  

Qassem Soleimani: Timeline of events following Iranian general's assassination

US politicians rejoiced over Soleimani's assassination while Iranians mourned him as a national hero. We sum up key events in the days and moments following the attack on Iran's most powerful military general. (08.01.2020)  

Germany, Russia see goals align amid tension in Middle East

As the US and Iran teetered on the brink of war, the leaders of Germany and Russia made a plan to meet in Moscow. But a shifting balance in the Middle East could force Berlin to trust Moscow in the search for solutions. (10.01.2020)  

Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq — as it happened

Iran has launched ballistic missiles targeting the US presence in Iraq, including Ain Assad airbase. With no casualties, US President Trump has said "Iran appears to be standing down." Read events as they happened. (08.01.2020)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU ministers seek de-escalation strategy in Iran crisis  

Should Europe stick to the Iran nuclear deal?  

German firms' Iran business hit by sanctions  

Turkey votes to allow Libya troop deployment  

Related content

Paris Ukraine-Gipfel Merkel Putin

Germany, Russia see goals align amid tension in Middle East 10.01.2020

As the US and Iran teetered on the brink of war, the leaders of Germany and Russia made a plan to meet in Moscow. But a shifting balance in the Middle East could force Berlin to trust Moscow in the search for solutions.

Deutschland | NATO-Truppe in Münster

NATO meets over Iran crisis amid 'menacing escalation' 06.01.2020

NATO ambassadors convened to address the situation in the Middle East following the US killing of a top Iranian general. Secretary-General Stoltenberg called on Iran to avoid "further violence and provocations."

Paris Ukraine-Gipfel Merkel Putin

Putin invites Merkel to Russia over Iran crisis 06.01.2020

The German chancellor will travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin this coming Saturday. The pair plan to discuss the Iran escalation as well as the conflicts in Ukraine, Libya and Syria.

Advertisement