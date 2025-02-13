Germany updates: Suspected car 'attack' in Munich injures 28

Germany updates: Suspected car 'attack' in Munich injures 28Published February 13, 2025last updated February 13, 2025
What you need to know
Bavarian state premier Markus Söder told reporters that "I must tell you it looks like this was an attack" after a car plowed into a union demonstration in central Munich on Thursday.
Police said at least 28 people were injured and the suspect, who was detained immediately at the scene, is believed to be a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker. Our initial report is here.
And a note to our readers, we have switched to covering the latest on the car crash in Munich in the blog, that was earlier used to cover German election news.
Here is a roundup of news concerning the car crash in Munich, and separately, the upcoming parliamentary election, on Thursday, February 13:
Scholz says attack suspect must be punished and deported
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described Thursday's car ramming incident as "awful," adding that the suspect must be punished and deported.
"What has happened is awful," Scholz told reporters. "From my point of view it is quite clear, this attacker cannot count on any mercy, he must be punished and he must leave the country."
Scholz is the chancellor candidate for his center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the coming parliamentary elections, where migration issues have been at the forefront of debates. The opposition conservativeChristian Democratic Party (CDU), which is leading in the polls, has accused the Scholz government of being too lenient on migration issues.
Verdi union 'shocked' at attack on their rally
Verdi, the union which organized the rally that the car rammed into during Thursday's suspected attack, said it was "deeply dismayed and shocked" by the incident during the "peaceful demonstration."
"At present, we have no reliable information about the background to the incident. We are not taking part in speculation and are awaiting the police investigation,” Verdi Chairman Frank Werneke said in a statement.
He added this was a "difficult moment" for all union colleagues.
"We trade unions stand for solidarity with one another, especially in such a dark hour."
Incident likely unconnected to MSC, says Bavarian interior minister
Bavaria's interior minister, Joachim Hermann has said authorities "do not believe at present that there is any connection" with the Munich Security Conference (see below) that is due to start on Friday and has already triggered heightened security in the city.
Hermann said any potential motive of the driver had first to be investigated more closely.
Hermann also said the man was known to police, having committed shoplifting and drugs offenses in the past.
Bavaria's Söder says Germany needs 'fundamental' change
The Bavarian state premier Markus Söder has said the ramming incident in Munich shows a need for fundamental change in Germany.
"An Afghan citizen drove a car into a crowd and injured many people, some very seriously," Söder posted in response to the car plowing into a police-secured demonstration march by the Verdi trade union.
"This is not the first attack of this kind. Sympathy and coming to terms with the past are important. But something fundamental has to change in Germany," Söder wrote on the messaging platform X.
The arrested driver of the small car was a 24-year-old asylum seeker, police said.
Speaking to reporters, Söder described the incident as "a slap in the face."
Car 'attack' in Munich as city prepares to host high-level security conference, with world leaders to attend
The Bavarian capital Munich is currently preparing for the annual Munich Security Conference (MSC), amid tight security ahead of the major gathering of foreign policy experts and global leaders.
Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Hermann said authorities did not believe Thursday's suspected attack was related to the upcoming conference, scheduled to kick off on Friday.
Set to take place at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich's city center, the conference is due to be attended by US Vice President JD Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy as well as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among other world leaders.
Conference management expressed "great shock" at Thursday's car-ramming incident, adding they were in contact with police.
Bavaria's Söder says ramming was likely attack
Bavaria's state premier Markus Söder has said the ramming incident in Munich appeared to have been a deliberate attack.
"I must tell you it looks like this was an attack," said Söeder, whose Bavaria-only Christian Social Union (CSU) is part of a national bloc with the conservative Christian Democrats.
According to police, the arrested driver of the small car was a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan.
He approached a police-secured demonstration march by the Verdi trade union from behind, overtook a police vehicle, accelerated and drove into the back of the gathering.
Follow our initial report on the car crash in Munich
A car drove into a group of people in central Munich, with the crash suspected to be a deliberate attack, according to Bavaria regional governor Markus Söder. At least 28 people have been injured.
Here's what to know about the car crash earlier in the day if you're joining us now.
A note to readers about the blog
We're moving our daily blog on German elections to cover the news on the car crash in Munich more closely. To make clear that we're treating the two separately, we have labeled entries specific to the parliamentary election as saying so (see all entries below).
Our initial report on the car crash is here and there's more on our YouTube channel.
German election: Who are the parties and their candidates?
The two remaining incumbent parties of the ruling coalition government are the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the environmentalist Greens.
They are putting forward current Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck as their respective chancellor candidates.
The two parties have remained pretty steady in the polls, behind their conservative and far-right opponents, however, they will be hoping for last-minute momentum similar to that giving the SPD their win in 2021.
At the head of the polls is the Conservative Democratic Union (CDU) alongside its sister party the Conservative Social Union (CSU) which only stands in Bavaria. Their chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz is the favorite to lead Germany, but he will likely need coalition partners as the CDU/CSU block is currently projected to win only around 30% of the vote.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is polling in second place, having seen its support surge from the around 10% that it won in 2021 to around 20% in recent polling. Its chancellor candidate is Alice Weidel, but her chances seem slim as all other parties in the Bundestag have said they would refuse to work with the AfD.
The Free Democratic Party (FDP) has seen the opposite, with its support going from over 11% in 2021 to less than 5% in recent polls. This means that the neoliberal party, which previously ruled with the SPD and Greens in a coalition before it withdrew, is facing the possibility of not reaching the threshold that blocks smaller parties. Although the party has not named an official chancellor candidate, the candidate at the top of the party list is Christian Lindner.
The two remaining parties that could help form the Bundestag in February are the socialist Left Party and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW). The BSW split from the Left Party in January 2024. While they both are nominally left-wing parties, the BSW has taken on a number of traditionally right-wing positions such as its stance against immigration. The BSW has particularly high support in the East and is seen as potentially taking votes not just from the Left but also from the AfD.
Both parties are hovering around the 5% threshold mark. While not an official chancellor candidate, Jan van Aken is leading the Left as one of the party's co-leaders.
Despite its low polling numbers, BSW has put forward, unsurprisingly, Sahra Wagenknecht as its chancellor candidate.
German election: Scholz floats legal action over racism accusation
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he might take legal action over the report claiming that he racially insulted one of his conservative opponents at a birthday reception.
In an interview with the news magazine Spiegel, Scholz dismissed an account of events provided by the news magazine Focus Online. The magazine's editor-in-chief was present at the party.
While Scholz admitted he had called Berlin's Christian Democrat culture minister, Joe Chialo, a "court jester," he said this was not intended as a racial slur.
The chancellor said he respected Chialo and sought contact with the CDU politician "immediately" after the allegations became known, Scholz said.
"What I have never done is to link this to the skin color of Mr. Chialo, whom I certainly respect."
The chancellor said he was "shocked because I can be accused of anything, but certainly not of being a racist and of addressing anyone in this regard, as is now being insinuated here, so to speak".
Scholz said he did not say "what was reported there. "Those who claim something false by putting words together in some way must expect to go to court."
The chancellor had earlier posted a denial that his comments carried a racist element in a post on the messaging platform X.
German election: What is Scholz alleged to have said?
A report by Focus Online claimed that, during a heated discussion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had described Berlin's Christian Democrat (CDU) culture minister Joe Chialo as a "court jester."
The news magazine, whose editor-in-chief was present at the party, accused Social Democrat (SPD) Scholz of racism in having directed the remark at Chialo, who is Black.
In the discussion, Chialo was said to have challenged Scholz's accusation that the CDU was veering toward a tacit alliance with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).
Scholz has admitted using the term "court jester," but has strongly denied that this was linked to Chialo's skin color.
Focus referred to the incident as a "racist outburst" on the part of Scholz, who allegedly also called Chialo, who has Tanzanian family roots, a "fig leaf" for racism within the CDU.
The magazine's online article, which describes "an exhilarated chancellor, glass of white wine in hand," repeatedly asserts that Scholz's comments were racist.
The conservative CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz and other CDU politicians reacted with indignation.
Speaking on the sidelines of a campaign event ahead of Germany's February 23 election, Merz said he was "really speechless" when he heard about the incident.
Welcome to our coverage of news in the run-up to the German election
Tonight the four top contenders to be the country's next chancellor will face a grilling from voters.
Incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the social-democratic SPD, his challenger from the conservative CDU Friedrich Merz, the co-leader of the far-right AfD, Alice Weidel, and Robert Habeck from the environmentalist Greens will answer questions from voters on the the ZDF television channel.
German voters will go to the polls on February 23 to decide who will run their next government. DW will keep track of the main stories on the campaign trail.