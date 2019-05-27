 Germany unveils ′green button′ for sustainable textiles | News | DW | 09.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany unveils 'green button' for sustainable textiles

Development Minister Gerd Müller has said the new initiative guarantees a responsible supply chain. But critics say it is too weak to make a difference.

Presentation of the Green Button initiative

German Development Minister Gerd Müller(above right) presented the country's new "Green Button" seal for sustainable textiles on Monday. The new scheme is meant to ensure that consumers can purchase clothing that has achieved certain social and environmental standards, including a minimum wage for textile workers, a ban on child labor, as well as the use of certain chemicals and air pollutants.

"Everyone said that there was no way you could certify an entire supply chain right up into the storefront," Muller told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper. "But we have shown that is indeed possible with the example of textiles."

Müller has said that he was inspired to ensure the social responsibility and safety of the clothing industry after being moved by the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster in Bangladesh. About 1,130 people were killed and 2,5000 injured when a garment factory collapsed in the capital Dhaka, affecting workers who made clothes for major chains like Benetton, Primark, Walmart, and Mango.

The seal has already been applied to products from some smaller German brands, but also large chains like Lidl and Tchibo.

Watch video 02:01

Textile industry in Europe: Fair Fashion – Made in the EU!

'Too weak'

However, the new scheme has been heavily criticized by the textile industry, which says it is superfluous and has created duplicate structures to those that already exist. They also pointed out that if only Germany was taking part, it wouldn't make any real difference in a globalized sector.

"The initiative is good, but the implentation is not," said Uwe Wötzel of the "Clean Clothes Campaign."

Wötzel told the news organization RedaktionsNetwerk Deutschland that "the criteria are simply too weak," to make a difference with regards to sustainability and ensuring that textile workers are employed in fair and safe conditions. For example, he said, the minimum wage laid out in the framework is "so low that no one could live off it."

Germany's office for consumer protection said that they would have to wait and see what effects, if any, the seal had on the clothing industry in the country.

Watch video 06:54

Fast fashion and the flood of used clothes

es/rt (AFP, KNA, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany to tighten development aid conditions for Africa

African countries have to do more to fight corruption if they want aid money, Germany's Development Minister Gerd Müller has said. Critics have described his plans as well-meaning, but with "neo-colonialist" overtones. (24.10.2018)  

The hidden human cost of fast fashion

As garment workers toil under exploitative working conditions, FEMNET works toward greater transparency in the fashion industry. Ahead of the German Sustainability Award, the NGO's director tells DW what must change. (07.12.2018)  

KiK: German court rejects Pakistani lawsuit over deadly fire

A German court has rejected a lawsuit from Pakistanis against German retailer KiK over responsibility for a factory fire in Karachi. KiK said the blaze was an act of terrorism. Shamil Shams reports from Dortmund. (10.01.2019)  

Textile workers still unsafe years after Bangladesh, Pakistan factory disasters

More than five years since two fatal factory disasters in Bangladesh and Pakistan, the issue of workers' safety in South Asia remains unresolved. It becomes an even bigger issue when European companies are involved. (29.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fast fashion and the flood of used clothes  

Textile industry in Europe: Fair Fashion – Made in the EU!  

Related content

Textile industry in Europe: Fair Fashion – Made in the EU! 27.05.2019

Fashion made in Europe, produced fairly and sustainably, that's what Cyroline stands for. The fashion house operates several boutiques in Germany.

Veranstaltung Africa on the Rise der DW Akademie

Germany wants sustainable food supply chains 21.02.2019

German supermarket chain Aldi wants to cut banana prices from Ecuador from €8 to €7. But Development Minister Gerd Müller has called on German companies to ensure fair pricing and production conditions.

Bangladesch Textilfabrik in Dhaka | Arbeiterinnen

Tchibo calls on government to regulate garment industry 04.04.2019

German company Tchibo doesn't just sell coffee — it's also a leading garment retailer. The firm has turned to Berlin for help in making sure that its suppliers overseas pay higher wages to workers.

Advertisement