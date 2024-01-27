Germany: Ulm hostage situation ends with police firing shots

Several people were taken hostage in the southern German city of Ulm. Police fired shots and managed to arrest the suspect in a busy shopping precinct.

Police in the southern German city of Ulm had to resort to using firearms to end a hostage situation on Friday night.

A man had earlier taken several people hostage in a cafe situated in the Münsterplatz shopping district

How the situation unfolded

Around 6:45 p.m. local time (1745 UTC), an armed man began taking hostages inside a coffee shop in the busy city center, according to a police statement.

"Avoid the area as far as possible," the police wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Police officers had closed the central Münsterplatz square and sealed off the entrances to it, due to the unfolding situation.

The town hall was evacuated and passers-by were sent away from the area.

Suspect shot during attempt to escape

At 8:20 p.m., the suspect left the building with a hostage and attempted to flee the scene.

Officers opened fire as the suspect tried to escape and they were able to apprehend him, police said.

The hostage was unharmed.

"We assumed that the perpetrator was armed and posed a considerable danger," the public prosecutor said once the emergency was over.

A police spokesperson said that there was no longer any danger to the public.

German news agency DPA reported that the hostage-taker had been seriously injured.

