Germany, Ukraine congratulate Moldovan President Maia Sandu

German and Ukrainian leaders welcomed the reelection of pro-EU Moldovan President Maia Sandu in a tense weekend runoff amid reports of Russian meddling.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday congratulated Moldova's pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu on winning the country's closely contested presidential election.

He said Sandu had "steered the Republic of Moldova safely through difficult times and set the country on a European course."

"We stand by Moldova's side," Scholz wrote on social media platform X.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also congratulated Sandu "wholeheartedly on her reelection."

"The people of Moldova have decided: The majority of them want to continue resolutely on the path to the EU," she wrote on X, adding that the Moldovan people's rejection of Russia's "hybrid stranglehold" deserved "respect."

The election in the ex-Soviet republic, sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and the European Union, has been overshadowed by accusations of interference from Moscow. Sandu won 54% of the vote in Sunday's runoff against Alexandr Stoianoglo, who was seen as the pro-Russian candidate.

Zelenskyy vows to strengthen ties with Moldova

Sandu was also congratulated by the president of neighboring Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Moldovans have made a clear choice — they chose a path toward economic growth and social stability," he wrote on X.

"Only true security and a peaceful, united Europe can guarantee each person and every family the confidence to face tomorrow with hope and certainty," Zelenskyy added, vowing to strengthen ties.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, both Chisinau and Kyiv applied for their countries to join the European Union. In June 2022, both countries were granted candidate status.

EU leaders relieved by Moldova election results

The European Union has congratulated Maia Sandu on her reelection to office.

"We commend the Moldovan authorities for the successful conduct of the election, despite unprecedented interference by Russia, including with vote-buying schemes and disinformation," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the European Commission said in a joint statement.

Senior European Union officials also took to social media to hail Sandu's victory and the European resolve of the people of Moldova.

"I'm glad to continue working with you towards a European future for Moldova and its people," wrote European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on X, addressing Sandu.

"It takes a rare kind of strength to overcome the challenges you've faced in this election," von der Leyen added.

"Sandu has shown extraordinary courage (and) leadership to stand up for her people. Europe will keep standing with Moldova on this journey," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola wrote on X.

"The people of Moldova have reaffirmed their trust in your leadership, stability and commitment to a European future," European Council President Charles Michel wrote to Sandu on X.

Victory despite adverse conditions

The crucial vote came just two weeks after a referendum in which Moldovan voters backed EU membership by a razor-thin margin.

Oana Popescu Zamfir, a political analyst at the Carnegie Europe think tank, told DW's Brussels correspondent Rosie Birchard that Sandu's re-election was a "huge victory" against the massive interference attack from Russia.

"And regional circumstances are very dire," the analyst said, pointing to the war between neighboring Ukraine and Russia and "increasingly autocratic governments across the region."

"So under the circumstances, I think what Moldova has accomplished is really beyond belief. That being said, obviously there is lots more to do for elections next year, which are the actual stakes for Russia," she added.

Moldova is due to hold parliamentary elections in 2025, and experts warn that Moscow could try to influence next year's vote.

