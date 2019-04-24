 Germany, UAE renew business ties, gloss over arms exports, Yemen war | News | DW | 12.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany, UAE renew business ties, gloss over arms exports, Yemen war

Germany and the United Arab Emirates have extended their multibillion-euro partnership during a meeting in Berlin. Opposition Greens decried the UAE's role in the Yemen and Libya conflicts, and Sudan's turmoil.

Angela Merkel shakes hands with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Berlin (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

Visiting United Arab Emirates' Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday signed a 46-point declaration focused on business links and only touching on efforts to bring peace to war-torn Yemen.

Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, one of UAE's seven emirates, at the signing said over the past 15 years UAE-German trade had swelled from $3 billion to $14 billion (€12.4 billion) and he hoped for further growth.

"We want to strengthen these relations, we want to build bridges between the Emirates and Germany," said al Nahyan, referring to the broad-range partnership that is also supposed to include humanitarian aid.

Merkel added that the declaration included an agreement to seek a political solution for Yemen, and she admitted that its peace process begun last year in Stockholm was "unfortunately still distant."

Read more: In Yemen war, coalition forces rely on German arms and technology

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a bloc of Arab states, including the UAE, that backs the Yemeni government in its fight against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

A bomb on a Saudi-owned military jet (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine)

A Saudi-led bombing campaign has contributed to the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen

Last year, Germany imposed a partial arms embargo on countries involved in the Yemen conflict and slapped a ban weapons exports to Saudi Arabia over the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

Subsequent pressure from Britain and France resulting in a partial lifting of that ban, with exemptions given to joint European arms exports previously licensed for sale to the UAE.

The 46-point declaration did not mention the arms export issue and instead highlighted joint German-UAE ventures in the energy sector.

Aspects mentioned were renewable energy capture but also potential value-creation gains in the oil and gas sectors and extension of cooperation between UAE firm ADNOC and Linde of Germany in the industrial gas production sector.

Watch video 02:58

Saudi Arabia, UAE use German-made arms (26.02.2019)

In the crisis over Iran's nuclear program, given the US withdrawal last year from a treaty involving Germany and Japan, the Germany-UAE declaration only referred to "concern over the growing tensions in the [Middle East] region."

On Tuesday, when al Nahyan visited German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, opposition German Greens party veteran Claudia Roth described the sheikh as one of the most influential and feared figures in the Middle East.

"As deputy commander-in-chief of the [UAE] armed forces, he has access to enormous financial and military capacities, which he unscrupulously uses to support autocratic rulers that oppose human rights in countries such as Egypt, Libya and Sudan, said Roth, a vice-president of Germany's parliament.

Read more: Human Rights Watch: 'The UAE is not a tolerant state'

In conflict-torn Libya, the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia back strongman Khalifa Haftar, with Turkey and Qatar are on the Tripoli government's side. And in Sudan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are averse to a rise of the Islamic Muslim Brotherhood-backed military ouster of president Omar al Bashir that has since left civil society groups pressing for a voice in a transitional government.

Bashar had long counted on Qatar and Turkey for support.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

ipj/sms (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Germany exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia and UAE — reports

Germany's secret security council has allowed weapons shipments to members of the war coalition in Yemen. European nations have called for Germany to lift their ban on weapons exports to the Middle East. (12.04.2019)  

Germany's Merkel arrives in UAE to talk trade and refugees

While in Abu Dhabi, Merkel will discuss the upcoming G20 summit and urge leaders to do more to take in refugees. But an Emirates official has warned that Germany should be vigilant about possible security risks at home. (01.05.2017)  

Germany to join UN monitoring mission in Yemen: reports

The German government is expected to send unarmed soldiers and police to oversee a ceasefire in Hodeida. Yemen's civil war has killed tens of thousands and sparked a humanitarian crisis, with German arms playing a role. (09.04.2019)  

Yemen's humanitarian workers face mounting challenges as UN appeals for aid

The United Nations is calling for more donations to help the desperate population of Yemen at a special conference in Geneva. However, lack of funds isn't the only difficulty faced by aid workers in the country. (26.02.2019)  

Human Rights Watch: 'The UAE is not a tolerant state'

Pope Francis is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates. Although the country is considered relatively religiously tolerant for the region, Human Rights Watch's Wenzel Michalski says it harshly cracks down on dissent. (05.02.2019)  

Heiko Maas in Tehran: Why Germany can't concede too much to Iran

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, in Tehran, in a bid to ease tensions in the Persian Gulf. But experts say the visit is unlikely to produce any breakthrough. (10.06.2019)  

In Yemen war, coalition forces rely on German arms and technology

Germany prides itself on its restrictive export policies, which ban arms sales to countries involved in armed conflict. But a DW exclusive shows the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen uses German-built weapons and tech. (26.02.2019)  

Could the Khashoggi case spell the end for Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman?

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman has been accused in the Western press of being an accomplice to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Is there any way the crown prince can save his image both at home and abroad? (16.10.2018)  

Death toll in Libya fighting continues to rise: UN

The UN's health says at least 213 people have now died in two weeks of fighting near the Libyan capital, Tripoli. The WHO has called on warring parties to avoid civilian deaths. (19.04.2019)  

Sudan talks resume as protest strike suspended

Sudan's military council and opposition groups have agreed to resume talks on the formation of a transitional council. The opposition alliance has also decided to suspend its campaign of civil disobedience. (12.06.2019)  

Libya's battle for Tripoli — what you need to know

General Khalifa Haftar's push for Tripoli could be the most important moment for Libya since the overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Who are the players and what's at stake for the war-torn country? (17.04.2019)  

Germany sells arms to UAE despite Yemen conflict

Germany has approved more major weapons deals with the UAE, including deliveries of medium-caliber ammunition. The UAE is involved in a conflict in Yemen that has caused famine and humanitarian disaster. (14.04.2017)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Saudi Arabia, UAE use German-made arms (26.02.2019)  

Related content

Schwertransport Tieflader mit Bundeswehr-Panzer

German arms exports decline in 2019 first quarter 24.04.2019

German exports decreased again in the first quarter of this year — a decrease of 7.4 percent from the same point last year. Germany's Economy Ministry cites a "restrictive and responsible" export policy as the reason.

Germany restarts some arms exports to Saudi Arabia 12.04.2019

Previously, it had imposed a blanket ban on exporting arms to Saudi Arabia after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But German leaders have gradually chipped away at those strict rules to allow the lucrative flow of exports to resume.

Yemen Explosion in Sanaa

Outrage at violation of German arms export rules in Yemen war 27.02.2019

Opposition lawmakers and activists have expressed outrage, but little surprise, at revelations that German weapons are being used in Yemen. However, the German government insists it has no evidence that this is the case.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  