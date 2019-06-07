 Germany: Two women injured in ′homophobic incident′ in Berlin | News | DW | 10.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Two women injured in 'homophobic incident' in Berlin

Police say a man has insulted and injured two women in an apparent homophobic attack. The incident comes after an assault on a lesbian couple in London received international attention.

Two women's hands holding each other

A lesbian couple in the German capital has suffered injuries after being attacked by a man who had earlier hurled homophobic insults at them, Berlin police said on Monday, citing eyewitness reports.

They said the incident occurred on Sunday morning after the two women, aged 18 and 21, began arguing outside a diner in the district of Tempelhof. Witnesses said a 53-year-old man who came out of the diner to ask what was going on began insulting them after realizing that they were a same-sex couple, before grabbing the 21-year-old's lapel and pushing her backward.

He is then reported to have hit both women in the face after they tried to defend one another, before going back into the diner, saying he was going to ring the police.

Read more: Ruth Roellig: The woman who gave birth to lesbian Berlin

Conflicting reports

When the police arrived, he told them that he had been attacked by the women and had struck them in self-defense, displaying some superficial scratches on his head to prove his case.

All three were allowed to go after giving their personal details, the police said, adding that the incident was being investigated.

The reported occurrence comes just days after two lesbians on a bus in the British capital, London, were beaten up by a group of men who had taunted the women for their sexual orientation. Four men were reported to have been arrested after that attack.

Watch video 02:41

Apps to make cities safer for women

Read more: Gay, lesbian, queer — What is LGBT and LGBTTQQIAAP?

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Lesbians attacked on London bus for refusing to kiss for men

Four men have been arrested after two lesbians were beaten up in what London police have called a disgusting homophobic assault. One of the victims described how the men taunted and punched the couple before fleeing. (07.06.2019)  

Gay, lesbian, queer — What is LGBT and LGBTTQQIAAP?

The meaning of LGBTTQQIAAP can be tricky to keep up with. Here is a simple guide to all the main sexual and gender identity acronyms. (06.09.2018)  

Ruth Roellig: The woman who gave birth to lesbian Berlin

Each year, Lesbian Visibility Day on April 26 gives prominence to an often unseen minority. In Weimar Berlin, before the Nazis seized power, writer Ruth Roellig put same-sex female desire on the map for the first time. (26.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Apps to make cities safer for women  

Related content

London New Bus Hybrid

Lesbians attacked on London bus for refusing to kiss for men 07.06.2019

Four men have been arrested after two lesbians were beaten up in what London police have called a disgusting homophobic assault. One of the victims described how the men taunted and punched the couple before fleeing.

Polen: Pride-Parade in Warschau

Warsaw: Tens of thousands march for gay rights 09.06.2019

Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said he wanted the city to remain "open" and "tolerant." The LGBT community in Poland has come under sustained attack in recent months by the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party.

Verona World Congress of Families Abtreibungsgegner

My Europe: Misogynists, homophobes no 'family' supporters 07.04.2019

Ahead of the EU parliamentary elections in May, right-wing forces are trying to push their ideology into the mainstream under the guise of "family values." We need to stop them, writes guest columnist Krsto Lazarevic.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  