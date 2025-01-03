Germany: Two police officers in Berlin injured in explosion

The incident occurred in a north Berlin district. The wounded officers had been on patrol when an object exploded near a fence. One was said to have suffered injuries to their face and eyes.

Two police officers have been injured, one seriously, following an explosion on Thursday night outside a police building in Berlin.

Authorities in the German capital said the officers were on a routine security patrol when an unidentified object exploded near the fence.

"This evening, at around 8:20 pm (1920 GMT), a serious security incident occurred at the perimeter fence" of a police building in the Wittenau district of northern Berlin, police posted on social media platform X.

Dozens of officers injured during holiday period

One officer suffered injuries to the face and eyes, while the other experienced "sound trauma." Both received medical treatment.

The explosion, which police have not yet commented on further, came after 30 German law enforcement officers were injured on New Year's Eve, including one seriously by an illegally manufactured firework.

km/jsi (AFP)