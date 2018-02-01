 Germany: Two planes collide at Frankfurt Airport | News | DW | 17.11.2019

News

Germany: Two planes collide at Frankfurt Airport

The Air Namibia and Korean Air planes were slightly damaged in the mishap on the ground. Germany's Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) has launched an investigation.

An aircraft landing at Germany's Frankfurt Airport

Frankfurt Airport confirmed on Sunday morning that two passenger jets collided on the tarmac hours earlier.

A Korean Air Boeing 777 aircraft collided lightly with an Air Namibia aircraft after landing on Saturday at 6.20 p.m. (1720 GMT).

The horizontal stabilizer on the Korean jet and the wingtip of the Namibian plane were both damaged, according to the Korean news agency Yonhap.

There were no reports of injuries as the Air Namibia plane was "moving at low speed on the ground," the agency said, citing the Korean carrier.

Read more: Airlines can stop drunk passengers from boarding flight: German court

The Korean plane — which was scheduled to make a return flight to Seoul — was delayed as a result of the incident and passengers were offered hotel accommodations, reported the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

The flight was rescheduled and was expected to take off some 21 hours later than originally planned.

The German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) launched an investigation into the collision, reported the Hessenschau news portal. 

  • Deutschland PK Zoll zieht Bilanz | Dolch (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds

    Illegal dagger

    Illegal contraband is seized virtually every day at Frankfurt Airport - even if it is not always clear whether those sending or carrying it knew that it was illegal. This dagger violates Germany's weapons control laws.

  • Deutschland PK Zoll zieht Bilanz | Reebok-Turnschuh (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds

    Fake sneakers

    Forging labels of high-street brands remains one of the most common crimes uncovered by customs officers, who presented this fake Reebok sneaker at a press conference this week

  • Deutschland PK Zoll zieht Bilanz | Solingen (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds

    Illegal nail clippers

    Sometimes customs officers have to have a sharp eyes. Last year, they noticed that these nail clippers weren't really from the town of Solingen - another example of fraud.

  • Deutschland PK Zoll zieht Bilanz | Figur aus Elfenbein (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds

    Real ivory

    Ivory is a much-smuggled material - and buying and selling it can be a violation of the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

  • Deutschland PK Zoll zieht Bilanz | Lichtbogenfeuerzeug (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds

    Electronic pulse lighter

    The current on this electronic pulse cigarette lighter was found to be too high - another violation of the law that officers pulled up. It was taken out of circulation.

  • Deutschland PK Zoll zieht Bilanz | Lego (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds

    Not real Lego

    This Chinese imitation Lego was seized - an obvious and illegal copy of the original.

  • Deutschland PK Zoll zieht Bilanz | Munition (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds

    Ammunition in the mail

    Smuggled weapons sometimes fall into the hands of German customs officials too.

    Author: Ben Knight


kw/mm (dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Lufthansa, cabin crew union avert new strikes

Lufthansa passengers can breathe a sigh of relief after the airline and cabin crew trade union UFO announced there are no new strikes on the horizon. The two sides agreed to enter arbitration to resolve wage disputes. (12.11.2019)  

Cracks in wings ground two Boeing jets

Southwest Airlines grounded two Boeing 737 airplanes on Wednesday after finding cracks in a part of the wings. Boeing is still dealing with fallout from two deadly crashes due to technical failures in the last year. (10.10.2019)  

Airlines can stop drunk passengers from boarding flight: German court

A German court has ruled that an airline can refuse admittance to drunk passengers. A German man sued an airline after he and his wife were refused entry on a flight for being too drunk. (25.10.2019)  

Frankfurt Airport resumes flights after drone sighting

All flights in and out of Germany's busiest airport had been halted on Thursday morning after a drone was spotted. Police said the issue had been resolved, but declined to give further details. (09.05.2019)  

Amsterdam airport: 'False alarm' triggered security situation on plane

Dutch military police were dispatched to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport over a "suspicious situation" on an Air Europa plane. The airline later said the incident was a "false alarm" accidentally triggered by the pilot. (06.11.2019)  

Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds

Customs officers in Frankfurt have presented their 2016 report: drugs, animals, weapons - they've seen it all. (06.04.2017)  

DW newsletter

Related content

Deutschland Busunfall auf Frankfurter Flughafen ARCHIV

14 injured at Frankfurt Airport after hauler collides with bus 01.02.2018

A bus and a hauler used to tow aircraft have collided at Frankfurt Airport, injuring 14 people. There were 72 people who had just arrived from Spain on the bus heading across the tarmac towards a terminal.

