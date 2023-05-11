  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkey elections
Police vehicles outside the Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen
Shots were reportedly fired at about 7.45 a.m., prompting the emergency responseImage: Julian Rettig/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Germany: Two killed in Mercedes factory shooting

Richard Connor
3 hours ago

Two people were killed in a shooting when a man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz plant in southwestern Germany. A suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RBZW

A large-scale emergency operation was underway following a shooting that left two people dead at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen on Thursday morning.

A special operations team sealed off the site with a full-scale deployment including two helicopters and several emergency doctors.

The Public Prosecutor's Office in the nearby city of Stuttgart said it thought a single perpetrator was responsible for the shooting that killed two 44-year-old men. 

The shots were believed to have been fired at a production line team leader, with the arrested suspect being a 53-year-old external worker from a logistics firm. 

Staff overpowered the suspected perpetrator, detaining him until police arrived, officials said. 

What we know so far

Multiple shots were reportedly fired at about 7:45 a.m. local time (0545 GMT/UTC).

Police tweeted about an hour later that an operation involving police and rescue workers was ongoing on the factory complex, some 15 kilometers (just under 10 miles) southwest of Stuttgart. Authorities confirmed a suspect had been taken into custody.

Emergency services were said to have carried out a search of the building looking for other injured people.

Employees reported that the scene was the automaker's Factory 56, where the firm's flagship S-Class vehicle is produced.

Police are still gathering information, a spokesperson said, and staff are being provided with psychological support. 

Mercedes-Benz expressed dismay over the incident. "The tragic news from Sindelfingen has deeply shocked us," a company spokesman said, adding, "Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site."

Recent fatal shootings in Germany have sparked a debate over implementing stricter gun laws in the country. The German government said it would revisit firearms laws in the wake of a shooting in March in Hamburg where a gunman killed six people at a Jehovah's Witness hall.

Edited by: Sean Sinico

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Luhansk Kremenna ukrainischer Soldat

Ukraine updates: Counteroffensive needs time, Zelenskyy says

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Migrants seen on the back of a pick-up truck in the Niger

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Migration3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Supporters of Pakistan's former PM Khan in Peshawar throw stones towards police during a protest against Khan's arrest

Imran Khan's arrest pushes Pakistan deeper into turmoil

Imran Khan's arrest pushes Pakistan deeper into turmoil

Politics23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A container ship sitting in Hamburg's port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Business4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A visitor watches an AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign on an animated screen

EU lawmakers take first steps towards tougher AI rules

EU lawmakers take first steps towards tougher AI rules

Technology2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Saudi football fan supporting his national team during a game against Argentina during the 2022 World Cup

Saudi Arabia's sports binge seeks economic dividend

Saudi Arabia's sports binge seeks economic dividend

Business6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA Mexiko Grenze

US border police prepare for major policy change

US border police prepare for major policy change

MigrationMay 10, 202303:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Mountainous landscapüe, several people walk alongside a heavily fortified fence.

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

Migration8 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage