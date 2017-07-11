Germany: Two killed in fire at highway gas station

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A fire at a gas station in the western German state of Hesse has killed two people. One witness heard an explosion before the fire broke out, but the cause remains unclear.
A fire broke out at a gas station at a highway service area in the German state of Hesse on Monday, killing two people and damaging vehicles and a restaurant, police said.
They said a witness reported a small explosion at around midday, with a fire breaking out near the pumps shortly afterward.
The body of one victim was found in one of two cars damaged by the fire, and another dead person was found nearby, they said.
A restaurant next to the gas station was also damaged by the flames, which were quickly brought under control by the fire department.
The incident occurred at the Hammersbach Langen-Bergheim service area on the A45 autobahn.
State prosecutors and local police are investigating the case and trying to establish exactly what caused the explosion and fire.