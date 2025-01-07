Germany: Two dead after shooting in Baden-Württemberg

A major police operation is under way after the incident in the German town of Bad Friedrichshall. The alleged perpetrator is on the run.

Two people were killed after shots were fired at a company in the state of Baden-Württemberg, southwestern Germany, police said on Tuesday.

One person was critically wounded in the incident while the prime suspect remains on the run, police said.

"Two men were shot dead in Bad Friedrichshall in the early evening," local police said in a statement . "Another man was critically injured. A manhunt is underway."

jsi/wd (Reuters, dpa)