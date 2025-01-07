Germany: Two dead after shooting in Baden-Württemberg

Germany: Two dead after shooting in Baden-WürttembergJanuary 7, 2025
Two people were killed after shots were fired at a company in the state of Baden-Württemberg, southwestern Germany, police said on Tuesday.
One person was critically wounded in the incident while the prime suspect remains on the run, police said, adding that a helicopter has been deployed to help track down the alleged perpetrator.
Helicopter deployed as manhunt gets underway
The shooting occurred after a masked individual entered the firm's premises in Bad Friedrichshall, a town some 60 kilometers (37.3 miles) to the north of Stuttgart, at around 5:45 p.m. local time (1645 GMT), police said.
"Two men were shot dead in Bad Friedrichshall in the early evening," local police said in a statement. "Another man was critically injured. A manhunt is underway."
"The manhunt is in full swing. A police helicopter is also being used. There is currently no danger to the population," police added in the statement.
jsi/wd (Reuters, dpa, AP)