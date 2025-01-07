Germany: Two dead after shooting in Baden-Württemberg

A major police operation is under way after the incident in the German town of Bad Friedrichshall. The alleged perpetrator is on the run.

Two people were killed after shots were fired at a company in the state of Baden-Württemberg, southwestern Germany, police said on Tuesday.

One person was critically wounded in the incident while the prime suspect remains on the run, police said, adding that a helicopter has been deployed to help track down the alleged perpetrator.

Helicopter deployed as manhunt gets underway

The shooting occurred after a masked individual entered the firm's premises in Bad Friedrichshall, a town some 60 kilometers (37.3 miles) to the north of Stuttgart, at around 5:45 p.m. local time (1645 GMT), police said.

"Two men were shot dead in Bad Friedrichshall in the early evening," local police said in a statement . "Another man was critically injured. A manhunt is underway."

"The manhunt is in full swing. A police helicopter is also being used. There is currently no danger to the population," police added in the statement.

The mayor of Bad Friedrichshall, which has a population of around 20,000, told the German news agency dpa that the company where the shooting took place is well-known in the area has some 400 employees.

jsi/wd (Reuters, dpa, AP)