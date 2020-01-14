 Germany: Two children killed in school bus crash | News | DW | 23.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Two children killed in school bus crash

A school bus carrying more than 20 children slid off an icy road in eastern Germany. The state premier of Thuringia said he "mourns with the parents and relatives" of the students who were killed.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal school bus crash near the town of Eisenach in eastern Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

Two children were killed on Thursday morning after a bus slid off a street in the eastern German state of Thuringia.

The bus was traveling with 22 children on board. Five of them were seriously injured in the crash, while 15 children sustained minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the bus was also taken to the hospital for treatment after suffering from shock.

The children on board were aged between 8 and 11 years old, local public broadcaster MDR reported.

The crash took place around 7:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) while the bus was en route to an elementary school in the municipality of Berka von dem Hainich, located around an hour outside of the state capital of Erfurt.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal school bus crash near the town of Eisenach in eastern Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

The bus slid off of an icy cobblestone road, flipping over several times before landing in a nearby ditch.

Police said there was no evidence so far of driver misconduct or of a technical defect with the bus.

Thuringia state Premier Bodo Ramelow said he was "greatly dismayed" by the news of the tragic crash.

"Two children are dead, and I mourn with their parents and relatives," he wrote on Twitter.

State officials said they've set up a crisis center at the elementary school and that they will be sending psychologists to help children and parents process the accident, MDR reported.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Deaths on German roads increased in 2018

Road deaths in Germany increased in 2018 after two years of decline. The largest increase was among cyclists, and with the introduction of e-scooters, advocacy groups are calling for change. (10.07.2019)  

Traffic accidents kill more than 1 million people, WHO says

Figures show that Germany is home to some of the safest roads in the world. Despite global progress in road safety, the situation is dire in low-income countries. (07.12.2018)  

Related content

Razzia in Berlin

German police raid 'Islamists' suspected of planning attack 14.01.2020

Prosecutors in Berlin said that the suspects are believed to have staked out locations for a future "Islamist-motivated" attack. Evidence gathered so far does not indicate that there were any concrete attack plans.

Archivbild | Kiel | Sichergestellte Waffen und ein Schild der kriminellen Neonazi-Gruppe «Combat 18»

Raids in 6 states as Germany bans 'Combat 18' neo-Nazi group 23.01.2020

Authorities banned a neo-Nazi group that saw itself as "Adolf Hitler's task force" and had links to the murder of a German politician. Police also conducted raids against the group in six states.

Griechenland Insel Lesbos Kinder im Flüchtlingslager

German state considers bringing refugee children from Greece unilaterally 24.12.2019

Several German state governments have said they would be prepared to take in refugee children from Greece. One state, Thuringia, has even suggested it would do so in the face of the refusal in Berlin.

Advertisement