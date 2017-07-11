Germany: Trier deadly car ramming trial gets underway

A 51-year-old German man went on trial on Thursday for allegedly driving his car into pedestrians in the southwestern city of Trier in December 2020.

Five people were killed, including a nine-week-old baby. The accused is charged with five counts of murder and 18 counts of attempted murder.

The matter is being heard in the Trier regional court.

What happened that day?

It was four minutes that would scar the German city of Trier.

On December 1, 2020, the accused allegedly drove his SUV through a designated pedestrian zone in a shopping district in Trier.

The vehicle is believed to have been traveling at speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour (around 50 miles per hour). The prosecution says this was a deliberate attempt to kill or injure as many people as possible.

At the time of the incident, investigators said the vehicle was being driven in a "zigzag pattern" in order to strike nearby pedestrians.

The car traveled a few hundred meters through the city's cobbled streets.

The suspect was arrested when the vehicle came to a halt.

A nine-week-old infant and her father were among the victims of the incident which sent shockwaves through the country.

Accused's mental state in question

Police investigations have ruled out terrorism, politics or religion as a motive, bringing into question the accused's state of mind.

It's understood the man has undergone an expert psychiatric evaluation ahead of the trial.

Judges will determine whether the man can be held completely liable for the events of that day, owing to his mental status. According to an expert evaluation, the man suffers from psychosis.

Judges will determine whether the 51-year-old accused can be held completely liable due to his mental state of mind

The indictment is expected to be read in court on Thursday on the first day of proceedings.



The trial is set to proceed until January 2022.

The tragic events brought back memories of the events in Berlin, 2016, in which a truck was driven through a crowded Christmas market, killing 12 people.

The attacker, Anis Amri was shot dead by police while on the run in Italy.

kb/rs (AFP,dpa)