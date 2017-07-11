Germany: Trial opens connected to murder of lawmaker Walter Lübcke

The trial of the man suspected of supplying the murder weapon in the case of slain German politician Walter Lübcke got underway in the city of Paderborn on Wednesday. 66-year-old Elmar J.* is accused of illegally selling a gun and ammunition to convicted killer Stephan Ernst.

Lübcke was the head of the local government in Kassel, in the central German state of Hesse. A member of the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU), he had been outspoken in his defense of the city's open approach to accepting refugees.

On June 1, 2019, the neo-Nazi Ernst shot the politician as he stood on the terrace of his home in Istha, just outside Kassel. It was the first assassination of a lawmaker by a right-wing extremist in Germany's post-war history.

Ernst was found guilty of the murder in January 2021 and sentenced to life in prison. He has appealed the verdict, and that case is still pending.

Prosecutors have accused Elmar J. of supplying the Rossi .38-caliber revolver to Ernst in 2016 for 1,100 euros ($1,242). According to the indictment, neither party had a firearms license and the defendant was aware of that fact. He was initially charged with accessory to murder, but those charges have been downgraded to involuntary manslaughter, as well as several violations of the Weapons Act.

*DW follows Germany's press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of defendants in many cases, especially prior to conviction.