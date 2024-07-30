Germany: Trial begins for 7 IS suspects in Düsseldorf

The men are said to have traveled to Germany via Ukraine, exploiting the unrest triggered by the 2022 Russian invasion. They are accused of planning attacks in Germany and Western Europe.

A trial begins for seven suspected members of the "Islamic State" (IS) group in Germany's western city of Düsseldorf on Tuesday.

The five Tajiks, one Kyrgiz and one Turkmen are accused of setting up an IS cell in Germany and planning attacks in the country and beyond in Western Europe, although no evidence of concrete plans was found.

What do we know about the case?

The seven men are believed to have traveled to Germany in the spring of 2022 via Ukraine, where they exploited the instability prompted by the Russian invasion.

In Germany, they set up a cell of the "Islamic State" group, in coordination with another defendant who is being separately tried in the Netherlands.

Six of them are also accused of supporting the group by collecting thousands of euros in funds and transferring them.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 47, were arrested in July 2023 at various locations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia. They have been in pretrial detention since.

The trial at the Higher Regional Court in Dusseldorf is due to stretch through to mid-January next year, with 45 trial days scheduled.

rmt/rc (dpa, DW sources)