Germany: Travelers face steep fine for import of endangered clams

A German family is facing a steep fine after bringing in two shells of a protected giant clam (Tridacna gigas) from Kenya into Berlin, without declaring them to customs.

Officials found and seized the shells from the family's luggage as they were returning from vacation, the main customs office in Potsdam said on Wednesday. The clams, which are threatened with extinction, are listed under the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

Fine of up to €10,000

The shells weighed a total of 30 kilograms (66 pounds). The holidaymakers may now have to pay a fine of up to €10,000 ($11,500) for failing to declare the shells at customs upon arrival.

A spokesperson for the customs bureau said it was "no trivial offense" to import protected animals into Germany, adding that a customs declaration and appropriate permits are required for the import of live or dead specimens of this species.

lc/msh (dpa, AFP)