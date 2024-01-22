Germany: Train drivers' union calls another multi-day strike

Germany's GDL train drivers' trade union is planning a strike that will run for almost a full week starting in the early hours of Wednesday. The union said it rejected Deutsche Bahn's latest "supposedly improved" offer.

Germany's GDL trade union, whose members are mostly train drivers but also include other rail network employees, announced a six-day strike in the early hours of Monday morning.

The planned industrial action will commence at 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning — and a few hours earlier for freight services — and continue until 6 p.m. the following Monday.

Although it's the latest in a series of GDL strikes, the threatened six-day action is set to last longer than those that have come before.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) had tried to tempt the union back to the negotiating table with a new offer on pay and conditions on Friday, which the GDL said it was rejecting.

"With its third and supposedly improved offer, Deutsche Bahn has again shown that it is continuing its previous course of non-compliance and confrontation — there's no trace of a willingness to reconcile," the GDL said in its press release.

Fourth strike in current dispute

The new strike would be the fourth in the current row over pay between DB and the GDL.

The GDL staged two large warning strikes late in 2023, and then another earlier in January that lasted three days and led to drastic reductions in available services.

DB even tried and failed to stop the strikes earlier this month via a court injunction.

Deutsche Bahn's head of personnel Martin Seiler on Friday had criticized the GDL, arguing that it was using strikes not as a last resort, but as a means of self-promotion.

GDL seeking increased pay and reduced hours, DB says this is not feasible

According to DB, its latest offer to the GDL foresaw a 4.8% pay increase on average for employees starting in August and a further 5% as of April 2025.

DB says the terms would also include a compensatory payment to account for inflation that would be fixed for a period of 32 months.

Starting in 2026, it would also offer employees on shift rotations the option to move from an average of 38 hours a week to 37, or to receive extra pay if they do not wish to reduce their workload.

The GDL meanwhile is calling for an extra 550 euros a month before tax for employees, and an inflation compensation payment fixed only for a period of 12 months.

It's also calling for shiftworkers' hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 hours immediately, with no change in remuneration.

DB says one reason that this is not feasible is that it is already trying to recruit new staff, and reducing existing employees' hours by this much would exacerbate the personnel shortages.

