Germany: Train collides with truck in Hamburg, killing 1

A high-speed train collided with a truck loaded with railroad tracks at a crossing. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

More than 12 people were injured, most of them lightly, in a collision between a long-distance train and a semi-truck in a suburb of the northern German city of Hamburg on Tuesday.

One seriously injured person was resuscitated at the scene, but later died of his injuries either on the way to the hospital or at the hospital, a fire department spokesman said.

What do we know about the crash?

More than 250 other passengers on board the Intercity express (ICE) train were uninjured. It was not immediately clear if the driver of the truck was injured.

Police called for buses to transport them from the scene of the crash, local media reported.

Police help a passenger evacuate the train Image: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/picture alliance

The intercity express (ICE) train was headed to the northwestern city of Bremen when it crashed into a truck loaded with railroad tracks at a crossing in Hamburg's Rönneburg district. The load was scattered across the scene.

A woman on board the train told Germany's DPA news agency that the train suddenly braked hard, which was followed by an loud impact.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The line between Hamburg-Harburg and Maschen in Lower Saxony was temporarily closed and other trains were diverted.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn