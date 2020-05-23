 Germany: Traffic deaths fall to lowest point since reunification | News | DW | 25.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Traffic deaths fall to lowest point since reunification

Deaths on the road have plunged to the lowest point since 1990 thanks to reduced traffic during the coronavirus lockdown. Accidents have also allen significantly.

Police block the highway after an accident

Traffic fatalities in Germany fell to their lowest point since reunification, the Federal Statistics Office announced on Monday.

It said 158 people were killed on the road in March, compared to 234 in the same period last year.

Total accidents fell to 166,000 — 23% fewer than March 2019 and the lowest figure since it started recording figures 30 years ago.

The number of people injured in traffic accidents fell by 27% to 20,400. This was not a major record though, with fewer people injured in February 2010.

The coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns have led to far fewer cars on the roads. However, environmental group Greenpeace is predicting a surge in cars on the road as more people head back to work.

This will come with an increase in pollution, it warned.

Read more: On your bike! Coronavirus prompts cycling frenzy in Germany 

Watch video 12:05

The virus hits traffic

People in Germany have thus far been encouraged to avoid public transport, and as lockdown restrictions are eased, Greenpeace expects more people to drive. The number of kilometers traveled by car in large cities alone could increase by up to 20 billion, the environmentalist group estimates.

"To prevent coronavirus from creating a traffic surge, cities must now create more space for cyclists and pedestrians," Greenpeace traffic expert Marion Tiemann said.

Berlin is the only major German city that has moved to improve cycle paths and pedestrian walkways in this time, Tiemann said.

Watch video 02:32

Coronavirus helps Berlin cyclists make headway

aw/rt (dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Will Brandenburg be Germany's biggest e-mobility hub?

The eastern German state of Brandenburg is aiming to become a pivotal player in pushing e-mobility. Not only will it be home to Tesla's first European Gigafactory, BASF looks set to build a large cathode factory there. (10.12.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Coronavirus regulates road traffic anew  

Related content

Spanien Proteste gegen Coronamaßnahmen

Coronavirus latest: Spain anti-lockdown protest draws thousands of far-right supporters 23.05.2020

Several thousand followers of Spain's far-right VOX party have staged a vehicle rally through Madrid against the lockdown. In Germany, the number of protesters saw a sharp drop. Follow DW for the latest.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr amid coronavirus pandemic 24.05.2020

Muslims around the world have been celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a major festival that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. But as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, festivities look vastly different from the colorful scenes of previous years.

Stefan Homburg Direktor des Instituts für Öffentliche Finanzen während ZDF Talksendung Maybrit Illner

Professor bans students angry at his lockdown criticism 23.05.2020

The finance professor has been outspoken against the German government, calling its coronavirus policy a "disaster," and appeared in anti-lockdown rallies. He accused the students of vandalism and expected an apology.

Advertisement