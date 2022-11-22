  1. Skip to content
Bundeswehr soldiers, photographed at Camp Castor in Gao in front of tanks
Germany's Bundeswehr soldiers, photographed at Camp Castor in Gao, Mali, in April this yearImage: photothek/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali by 2024: reports

32 minutes ago

Disputes with Mali's ruling military junta and the arrival of Russian mercenaries have cast doubt over the future of the German mission to the West African country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ju6A

The German government is planning to start pulling back troops from Mali in summer 2023 and complete the withdrawal a year later, German media reported on Tuesday. 

The West African nation has been fighting a jihadist insurgency for more than a decade. 

Over 1,000 German troops have been deployed in Mali near the northern town of Gao. They were tasked with gathering reconnaissance for the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA.

A compromise for an 'unchaotic' withdrawl

The German press agency dpa said ministers agreed in a meeting on Tuesday to start an "entry into exit" plan from next year.

The withdrawal should be completed by May 2024, dpa and Der Spiegel reported.

DW's chief political correspondent Nina Haase said the decision "doesn't come as a surprise," especially after France and Britain announced withdrawing their troops from Mali. 

Haase said that German politicians have debated the issue "very heavily" since France's withdrawal, but German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has been keen on keeping the mission operating in Mali to support the Malian people and civil society.

But ultimately, the government reached the decision to pull out troops as to not risk their lives, particularly with lack of support from the Malia's ruling military junta.  

Haase said the length of Berlin's pullout plan is an apparent compromise as "no one wants a chaotic withdrawal."

More to follow...

fb/jcg (dpa, Reuters) 

Germany suspends its military mission in Mali

People injured in an earthquake in the region of Cianjur in West Java are treated at a hospital.

Indonesia earthquake: Widodo in Cianjur as death toll rises

Catastrophe5 hours ago
