Germany to use G7 presidency to accelerate climate action

During their first closed Cabinet meeting since taking office just over six weeks ago, ministers from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's traffic light coalition already have plenty to talk about.

Going into the session on Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his Cabinet would face pressing challenges such as Ukraine and coronavirus.

However, he also said it would address fundamental issues such as climate change as part of Germany's presidency of the G7 group of industrialized nations.

"We have a lot planned for this legislative period for the whole decade," said Scholz. "Every day, our work is also determined by the current challenges — with the struggles of the coronavirus pandemic or also the very very difficult situation for Ukraine and for the question of security and peace in Europe."

"These are tasks that we will address today, of course, within the scope of the Cabinet, but the closed session will also serves to discuss a few in-depth issues," he said, adding that the country would use its G7 presidency to push for more action to tackle climate change — including a "climate club."

"Germany has ambitious plans in this context. We want to do something for a more coordinated and concerted fight to stop climate change."

Watch video 03:41 How strong is the G7 unity against Russia?

Russia and Ukraine

Germany's presidency of the G7 group also makes the issue of Russia's massing of troops on the Ukraine border even more acute for Berlin.

The Cabinet meeting coincides with a meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his Russian opposite number, Sergei Lavrov.

The coalition parties are wrestling with the question of what leverage they can use to prevent any military escalation by Russia.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's Green Party has said it is prepared to halt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in the face of Russian aggression. Social Democrat Scholz has shied away from instrumentalizing the gas pipeline — which runs under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany — but still maintains it is an option.

The neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) have signaled they would prefer a tougher approach toward Russia.

Ukraine is also urging Germany to supply it with weapons to help repel any attack, but Berlin has so far refused.

Watch video 02:13 Ukraine crisis: Blinken, Baerbock share stance on Russia

Record coronavirus figures

Ministers are also expected to discuss the coalition's changes to Germany's Infection Protection Act, which sets a limit on measures that the country's 16 states can take. It prevents, for example, a blanket lockdown.

However, with infection numbers on the rise — a record 140,160 new daily cases reported on Friday — such steps could come up for discussion again if the healthcare system reaches its limits.

It's thought that the FDP would likely put the brakes on a re-tightening of the act.

Watch video 02:09 Germany's schools reopen despite wave of omicron variant

'New beginning' for Germany

The coalition will also be seeking to make progress on its wider policy aims agreed in a deal between the 3 parties.

Scholz became Germany's chancellor in December after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, pledging his center-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for Europe's top economy.

The government's ambitious program includes slashing carbon emissions, overhauling digital infrastructure, modernizing citizenship laws, lifting the minimum wage, and legalizing marijuana.

Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck is planning a two-stage program to speed up climate protection. There are numerous potential points of friction in the details. For example, the question of how to bring forward the phasing out of coal, and on transport.

Proposals are to be discussed on the removal of bureaucratic and planning hurdles when it comes to the expansion of renewable energy such as wind power.

rc/wmr (AFP, dpa, Reuters)