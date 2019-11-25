 Germany to tighten residency rules to combat organized crime | News | DW | 06.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany to tighten residency rules to combat organized crime

Taking aim at criminal clans, Germany wants to make it easier to arrest people for violating re-entry bans. The changes were prompted by a Lebanese gang leader who returned to Germany despite being deported months prior.

A clan member in court

Germany's Interior Ministry wants to change immigration law and residency rules in order to more effectively clamp down on criminal gangs, Die Welt newspaper reported on Friday.

The planned changes were prompted by Lebanese gang leader Ibrahim Miri, who violated a ban on returning to Germany and was deported twice this year.

"The Miri case prompted us to tighten up immigration law and make it possible to make detentions in the event of a re-entry ban," Interior Ministry state secretary Helmut Teichmann told Welt.

The changes would mean that police could arrest someone if they tried to enter Germany again despite having a travel or re-entry ban.

If approved, the changes are due to take effect by June of next year. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer reportedly met with the leaders of Germany's 16 states on Thursday to sell them on the plans.

Watch video 03:08

German police crack down on Middle Eastern 'criminal clans'

Gang leader deported twice

Ibrahim Miri's return to Germany in October caused major headaches for German authorities, who have been struggling to combat long-established criminal clans with ties to the Arab world.

Miri, who has been on the radar of German authorities for years, is suspected of leading a major criminal family network that operates out of the German city of Bremen.

In 2014, Miri was sentenced to six years for drug trafficking. After being released early from prison in May he was deported to Lebanon in July.

Despite a travel ban that meant he should have been unable to leave Lebanon, Miri reappeared in Bremen in October. He registered an asylum claim with German authorities and was then rearrested.

After his asylum claim was rejected, he was deported again at the end of November.

The Interior Ministry's planned changes aim to prevent such a case from happening again.

Watch video 03:11

From gangster to top chef

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

New migrants put Germany's established crime gangs under pressure

More and more foreigners are suspected of ties with organized crime in Germany, authorities told public broadcaster ARD. Newly arrived immigrants often act as competition to established Arab-Lebanese clans. (25.11.2019)  

German embassy worker allegedly sold visas to Lebanese clan — report

German authorities are looking for a former embassy worker who allegedly sold visa documents to members of a Lebanese clan. The clan then used the documents to smuggle Syrian refugees into Germany, according to a report. (28.10.2019)  

German state vows crackdown on criminal clans

Intimidation, coercion, assault: clan crime is "not petty crime," according to the interior minister of Germany's most populous state. The problem had been "deliberately ignored" in the past, he said. But not any more. (16.05.2019)  

Germany again deports Lebanese gang leader Ibrahim Miri

Lebanese gangster Ibrahim Miri landed in Beirut on Saturday morning. The criminal mastermind was deported just months before, but he thwarted a travel ban and reappeared in Bremen, where he registered an asylum claim. (23.11.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

German police crack down on Middle Eastern 'criminal clans'  

From gangster to top chef  

Related content

Deutschland | Razzia in Mannheim Neckarstadt-West

New migrants put Germany's established crime gangs under pressure 25.11.2019

More and more foreigners are suspected of ties with organized crime in Germany, authorities told public broadcaster ARD. Newly arrived immigrants often act as competition to established Arab-Lebanese clans.

Deutschland Symbolbild zum Thema Militärimamen in der Bundeswehr

Germany: Imams will have to prove they speak the language 07.11.2019

Religious leaders from other countries could soon be forced to prove they can speak German in order to stay in the country. Critics say such a law would worsen the country's shortage of Muslim clerics.

Spanien - 3500 Kilogramm Kokain in Spanien beschlagnahmt

Southern Spain: The European drugs gateway 22.11.2019

European seaports in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany are the destinations of choice for drug dealers importing cocaine, hashish and methamphetamine. Anabel Hernandez reports.

Advertisement