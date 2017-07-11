Germany to take in up to 150 minors from Moria refugee camp

Germany is expected to take in 100 to 150 unaccompanied minors,after a fire left thousands homeless at the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island Lesbos, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced on Friday in Berlin.

In addition to Germany, France and eight other EU countries have declared their willingness to receive a total of 400 unaccompanied minors, with France also taking in between 100 to 150 people.

However, talks are still underway with other countries, Seehofer told a joint press conference with the EU Commission's Vice President Margaritas Schinas, who said that the Moria camp disaster added urgency for the bloc to reform migration policy.

"Moria is a sharp reminder to all of us for what we need to change in Europe," said Schinas, confirming that the European Commission will unveil proposals for a new pact on migration and asylum on September 30.

The agreement would set forth management measures for the entire migration route, from origin and transit countries to the receiving countries in the EU.

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson told DW that she is optimistic that all EU member states will back the pact.

"I have spent a lot of time talking with member states, parliaments, and other stakeholders," said Johansson. "And I do think that we can present holistic proposals that can get acceptance from all member states."

