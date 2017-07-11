Germany to take in some 1,500 migrants from Greece

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Tuesday confirmed media reports by stating that Germany planned to take in just over 1,500 people seeking asylum, mainly families with children, from Greek islands.

"Germany will, in a further step, now take in more than 1,500 refugees, mainly families with children, who are currently in Greece. And we are striving for a European aid effort, under the terms of which our country would take in more people in need of protection," Scholz said.

Prior reports had said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had agreed that Germany would accept an additional 1,500 migrants currently being held on the Greek islands, following accusations that the German government had done too little following a devastating fire at a refugee camp there.

The government had already made clear that such a plan was in the works, besides taking in around 150 unaccompanied minors, with details on precise figures yet to be agreed.

The latest effort will focus on relocating families with children. Those being taken have successfully filed for asylum, according to government sources briefing German media prior to the announcement.

The decision to bring more migrants to Germany follows mounting public pressure for greater German action after a fire at the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos left around 12,000 people without shelter last week. Katrin Göring-Eckardt, a leading Greens politician, had called for Germany to take in 5,000 people.

"Every child who escapes the disasterous situation counts," Göring-Echardt wrote on Twitter after the government's announcement. "Taking in 1,500 people from ALL Greek islands is another alibi-offer. [Four thousand] are living on Lesbos alone, according to the UNHCR (the UN's refugee agency). Do we leave them in need?"

In an initial response, Germany had said it would take in between 100 and 150 unaccompanied minors as part of a joint European initiative.

The newest plan will also include migrants being held in other parts of Greece, not just those coming from Lesbos and Moria, government sources said, adding that this was a key point for the Greek government. They will hail from five islands in total.

Politicians from Germany's ruling coalition government had aimed to reach an agreement by Wednesday on how many people they would take in addition to the unaccompanied minors.

Oppostion parties like the Greens have dubbed the measures unsatisfactory, calling for a larger intake in the region of 5,000 people.

On Monday, the chancellor had emphasized that the agreement should address more than just the number of migrants Germany would accept. The deal should include a plan for establishing facilities to receive migrants and refugees on Lesbos, with Europe overseeing the financing and management.

