Germany to swear in Olaf Scholz as new chancellor

The German Bundestag is set to elect Olaf Scholz on Wednesday morning as chancellor, as Angela Merkel bows out from the political stage.

The early morning vote by Germany's lower legislative chamber — set to take place by secret ballot and without debate — is seen as a formality.

Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) emerged as the largest party in September's general election and has since negotiated a coalition deal with the environmentalist Greens and the neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP).

How will the switch take place?

Scholz and his Cabinet of 16 ministers — seven from the SPD, five from the Greens and four from the FDP — are to be appointed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and sworn in at the Bundestag.

Over the course of the day, Merkel's ministers will formally hand over portfolios to their successors.

Scholz, who served as finance minister under Merkel, will present his own brief to FDP leader Christian Lindner.

The new government has said it will place dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and tackling climate change at the heart of its program.

Before the September election, Merkel had already said she would not serve another term as chancellor and her conservative Christian Democrats are looking to reshape after suffering their worst-ever election result.

