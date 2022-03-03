 Germany to ship anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine — reports | Germany | News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 03.03.2022

Germany

Germany to ship anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine — reports

German officials are sending Soviet-made missiles to Ukraine, according to sources in the German Economics Ministry. The government did not immediately confirm the news.

A soldier holds up a Strela missile

The 'Strela' missiles were part of the arsenal controlled by the GDR, or East Germany, during the Cold War

Berlin has approved a shipment of 2,700 Soviet-era "Strela" missiles to Ukraine, according to government sources cited by news agencies. 

The weapons would come out of the depots once overseen by Soviet-controlled East Germany, which reunited with West Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

Over the weekend, the German government decided to supply Ukraine with 500 US-made surface-to-air Stinger missiles and 1,000 anti-tank weapons.

A source told the Reuters news agency that the missiles were "ready to be transported" but that the Federal Security Council has yet to approve the move.

Germany had refused to send weaponsto Ukraine before the Russian government launched its offensive last Thursday. But the move marked "a historical shift," according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"In this situation it is our duty to support Ukraine's defense against the invading army of Vladimir Putin to the best of our ability," he said after the attack.

Watch video 01:59

Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund

