Germany to ship anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine — reports

Berlin has approved a shipment of 2,700 Soviet-era "Strela" missiles to Ukraine, according to government sources cited by news agencies.

The weapons would come out of the depots once overseen by Soviet-controlled East Germany, which reunited with West Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

Over the weekend, the German government decided to supply Ukraine with 500 US-made surface-to-air Stinger missiles and 1,000 anti-tank weapons.

A source told the Reuters news agency that the missiles were "ready to be transported" but that the Federal Security Council has yet to approve the move.

Germany had refused to send weaponsto Ukraine before the Russian government launched its offensive last Thursday. But the move marked "a historical shift," according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"In this situation it is our duty to support Ukraine's defense against the invading army of Vladimir Putin to the best of our ability," he said after the attack.