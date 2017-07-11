Germany to require COVID tests on all flight arrivals

The German Health Ministry announced on Thursday that people flying into Germany will be required to undergo coronavirus testing as of midnight (2300 UTC) on Sunday, March 28.

Travelers will be required to take a COVID test before departure, regardless of the coronavirus risk level in their country of origin. Airlines will only be allowed to let passengers with proof of a negative COVID test on board.

The stricter rules were originally supposed to have been enacted on Friday. However, health officials said they would push back to Sunday to allow passengers and airlines time to prepare. Travelers will have to pay for the tests themselves.

The old rules had required tests only from travelers coming from high-risk areas. Now, travelers coming from popular vacation destinations with lower case numbers, like Mallorca, will need a negative test.

The testing requirements are expected to last until mid-May.

sms/wmr (AFP, dpa)