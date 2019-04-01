Germany to prioritize women during UN Security Council presidency

Germany plans on putting its own issues on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council during its month-long presidency, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

Germany, currently a non-permanent Security Council member, is taking over the chair in April as part of a "dual presidency" with permanent member France.

Besides helping the UN body fulfil its role in crisis and conflict management, Germany wants to use its position to "strengthen long-term conflict prevention," Maas said before flying out to New York to officially assume the presidency.

Monday night's debate in the UN Security Council will focus on humanitarian workers who are being targeted or hindered in conflict zones.

"We must stop this trend towards the complete blurring of military conflicts," the foreign minister said. "If not, there is a danger of slipping into a new barbarism.

Germany also wants to focus on nuclear disarmament and arms control

"We will work for better protections for women in armed conflicts and a strongler role for women in conflict resolution," Maas said.

Maas' arrival at the UN Security Council was delayed on Monday due to issues with the German government jet. A tire reportedly burst upon landing in New York and the plane had to be towed.

