Germany to mourn 80,000 COVID victims in national service

Germany will hold a national memorial service on Sunday for its 80,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic, sharing the pain both of grieving families and those who died alone because of COVID curbs.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend two special memorial events, as the country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims A moment of solidarity Back in January, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked citizens to place a light or a candle in their windows in memory of Germany's coronavirus victims. Steinmeier said the lights intended to "show compassion at a dark time."

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims Speaking to those left behind In March Germany's head of state, spoke to affected families. For many, one of the biggest problems has been not being able to visit relatives in hospital and, in the worst case, having to watch from a distance how they die alone.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims Helping those in need To help those who are critically ill in intensive care units, many hospitals have completely restructured the way they work. In view of the increasing number of infections, officials are warning that ICUs are filling fast and urgent action is needed.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims Illness and death The pandemic has particularly affected older people and those with preexisting conditions. According to Germany's public health institute, 85 percent of those who died were older than 70. But there are indications COVID may have a lasting effect on the lungs and other organs of those who survive.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims The battle against COVID-19 variants Virologists are working hard to counter virus variants. According to health officials, the coronavirus variant that was first detected in Britain, known as B.1.1.7, now accounts for 90% of recorded cases in Germany.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims Gigantic testing effort Large testing stations, such as this one at Gütersloh Airport, are part of Germany's strategy to deal with the pandemic. Another key element is speeding up the rate of vaccination. After a slow and problematic start, more and more Germans are now getting the vaccine. As of March 16, at least 18 per cent of Germans had received at least one jab.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims Isolation and loneliness "No medicine is as effective as having your family close," say leading physicians and palliative care specialists. As Germany increases testing and vaccinations, restricting contact between Covid 19 patients and their relatives should remain the absolute exception.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims At their limits Germany fared comparatively well during the first wave of the pandemic, but the end of last year saw Germany's death toll spike. Germany recorded more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths in December alone. Many crematoriums were at their limits, such as this one in the state of Saxony.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims International commemoration According to the WHO, just under three million people worldwide have died from COVID-19. After the US, South America has been particularly affected, especially Brazil. Victims are being honored everywhere. In the pedestrian zone of San Salvador, for example, photos of coronavirus victims are a reminder of the pandemic. Author: Wolfgang Dick, Thomas Sparrow



How Germany plans to mourn COVID victims

Merkel and Steinmeier will head to a service in the morning at Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church — a memorial in Berlin against war and destruction.

Later, they will take part in a ceremony at the capital's Konzerthaus, where the president will make a speech.

With pandemic curbs still in force restricting the number of people who can attend, the ceremonies will be broadcast live on public television.

Steinmeier is expected to remind families of those who died that they are not alone in their suffering.

While many were unable to visit or touch their dying relatives due to the risk of infection, others have been left grieving on their own, as funerals or memorials are curtailed by pandemic curbs.

Death toll expected to rise in Germany's third wave

Sunday's ceremony comes as health authorities warn that many more will succumb to the virus.

Lothar Wieler, president of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, said the situation in intensive care units was worsening, with the most cases now treating people in the 15- to 49-year-old age group.

Merkel's government is seeking greater powers to impose tougher measures such as night-time curfews, in a bid to circumvent Germany's powerful regional authorities, some of whom have resisted implementing tough restrictions.

But the amendment which would impose a so-called "emergency brake" still has to be approved by parliament.

With material from AFP