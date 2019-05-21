 Germany to mediate in Iran | News | DW | 23.05.2019

News

Germany to mediate in Iran

The German government is to send a high-level diplomat to Tehran as tensions between the US and Iran intensify, threatening a prolonged conflict.

Hassan Rouhani at Bushehr nuclear plant (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office/M. Berno)

The policy director of Germany's Foreign Ministry, Jens Plötner, is heading to Iran on Thursday, according to report in German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ).

Plötner is due to meet Iran's Vice Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi, one of the negotiators involved in the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran, the US, Britain, Germany, France, China and Russia, the SZ reports.

Germany's Foreign Ministry has called the political situation in the Persian Gulf "decidedly serious," with regard to the tension building up between Washington and its Arab allies, and Tehran, since US President Donald Trump announced his withdrawal from the nuclear deal last year.

"There is a high chance the situation will escalate — for example because of a misunderstanding or an incident," the SZ quotes the Foreign Ministry as saying.

Political dialogue was "of major significance" in this situation, the ministry added.

  • US President Donald Trump gestures at a podium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The deal breaker

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

  • USA PK US-Präsident Trump und französicher Präsident Macron in Washington (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Slap in the face

    Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office/M. Berno)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments'

    A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

  • USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier (AP)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Response to US pressure

    The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

  • The nuclear deal is reached in Vienna

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    A triumph of diplomacy

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

  • Logo International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlager)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Compliance and verification

    The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

  • USA Barack Obama PK Iran Nuklear Deal (Reuters/Y. Gripas)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Obama's achievement

    The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

  • Iranians celebrate the deal

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iranians approved

    The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

  • US-Israel: Trump and Netanyahu

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The opponents

    After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

  • Various EU foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart meet in Belgium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Who's left?

    The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.


Nuclear deal on the agenda

Earlier this month, Iran announced it would scrap dome of the "voluntary committments" made in the 2015 accord that Trump abruptly pulled out of last year. Berlin is keen to save the deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which took 20 months to negotiate and followed years of diplomatic fine-tuning.

Read more: Donald Trump threatens 'official end of Iran'

The deal is aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of crippling sanctions. Since the US left the deal last year, it has reintroduced sanctions, leading the UK, France and Germany to set up the INSTEX trade mechanism to facilitate trade despite US sanctions.

European countries are under pressure to save the deal, as Tehran has set a July 7 deadline to negotiate new terms for the JCPOA, with hard-liners like Iran's supreme leader openly criticizing the accord. Iran has already announced a rise in production of low-enriched uranium. If continued, Iran could exceed the limits set in the nuclear accord.

Watch video 01:58

Sanctions bite hard as Iran marks 40th year since revolution

US troop buildup

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is to present plans on Thursday to send 10,000 additional troops to the Persian Gulf, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

Officials told AP that the move was not due to any new threat from Iran, but was aimed at reinforcing security in the region.

At the beginning of May, the US sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle Eastas well as B-52 bomber aircraft.

Watch video 01:05

Maas: 'No one wants war with Iran, and that's how it should remain'

ng/rt (AP, Reuters)

