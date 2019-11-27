 Germany to match US contribution to NATO budget: reports | News | DW | 28.11.2019

News

Germany to match US contribution to NATO budget: reports

From 2021, Germany will increase its contribution to the NATO budget to be in line with what the US pays. NATO officials hope the move will diffuse tensions surrounding the cost of maintaining the military alliance.

NATO Headquarters in Brussels

Germany will increase its contribution to the NATO budget by €33 million ($36 million) to match what the US contributes, according to reports. 

A week before their 70th anniversary summit in London, the 29 NATO member states agreed to changes in how the military alliance's costs are covered. 

Read more: Does Turkey still want to be in the EU?

Starting in 2021, the share of the NATO budget covered by Germany will increase from 14.8% to 16.35%, while the share covered by the US will decrease from 22.1% to 16.35%, German news agency DPA reported, citing unnamed NATO sources. 

The alliance's budget will be used to invest in infrastructure as well to finance NATO's headquarters in Brussels, among other projects.

Watch video 01:59

Merkel: Europe not in a position to defend itself alone

Each member state's financial contribution is proportional to its GDP, with the exception of the US, which is capped. A contribution proportional to GDP would have the US covering around half of the organization's budget.

In 2019, the US contributed nearly €470 million to NATO's budget of €2.12 billion. The German contribution amounted to €313 million.

Read more: Opinion: EU's 'no' to Western Balkans could spark conflict

The new agreement means that Germany's annual contribution to the NATO budget will increase by about €33 million, while the US will save around €120 million.

"All allies have agreed a new cost-sharing formula. Under the new formula, cost shares attributed to most European allies and Canada will go up, while the US share will come down," a NATO official said to AFP.

"This is an important demonstration of allies' commitment to the alliance and to fairer burden-sharing."

NATO officials hope that the new agreement will alleviate some of the tension around the topic of NATO financing. US President Donald Trump has complained that the US covers more than its fair share of the costs for NATO. He has demanded that other member states make good on their pledges to increase their NATO contribution to 2% of GDP by 2024, a goal that Germany will not reach

Merkel on Wednesday vowed to reach the 2% mark by the "early 2030s."

Watch video 00:39

Merkel on defense spending: 'We will reach the 2% in the early 30s'

