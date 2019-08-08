 Germany to make additional payments to Holocaust survivors | News | DW | 15.08.2019

News

Germany to make additional payments to Holocaust survivors

Hundreds of extra euros per month will go to about 5,000 Holocaust survivors in Israel. More than 200,000 Holocaust survivors are still living in the country.

Israel Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial | Überlebender (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Terdjmann)

Germany will make extra payments to Holocaust survivors, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday.

Read more: Germany extends Holocaust compensation to include survivor spouses

"The German government has just informed us that they will be giving a supplement to thousands of Holocaust survivors: Hundreds of euros per month. This is important. These people deserve it. I thank the German government," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

Netanyahu said money would be in addition to funds already provided by the Israeli government.

The German Finance Ministry told the DPA news agency that more than 5,000 people would receive the supplemental payments.

Read more: As Holocaust survivors grow older, activists keep their stories alive 

An estimated 212,300 Holocaust survivors still live in Israel, according to the country's statistics agency.

Some six million Jews perished in Nazi concentration camps or were killed by German mobile commando units and disease during World War II.

Watch video 03:05

Germany: How children escaped the Holocaust

 

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

