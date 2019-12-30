 Germany to lower language requirements for federal police recruits | News | DW | 20.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany to lower language requirements for federal police recruits

Facing a shortage of recruits, authorities have reportedly had to "adapt" their standards for the current generation. The standards for the German language exam have allegedly been loosened to appeal to EU applicants.

A federal police officer carries out identiy checks at the Frankfurt Airport (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

In a bid to fill thousands of new positions this year, Germany's federal police (Bundespolizei) has lowered requirements for recruits, according to a media report published Monday.

The newspapers of the Funke Media Group reported on the changes, noting that physical fitness requirements as well as the language level in exams have been changed.

The German-language portion of the exam currently consists of a 180-word dictation, according to the report.

For recruits looking to join the "middle-level" of police service, authorities have also "slightly raised" the number of mistakes they are allowed to make in the test in order to still secure a passing grade.

Police recruits in this level could go on to provide security at demonstrations or patrol airports and train stations as well as customs checks on Germany's borders.

Read more: Berlin police officers must speak German during shifts, state ministry requests

Watch video 12:35

German police - on patrol with bodycams

Appeal to EU applicants

The changes to the grading of the language exam were made "in order to allow a larger applicant pool to continue to participate in the subsequent parts of the exam," authorities said.

By lowering the language standards for the federal police exam, German authorities hope to appeal to other EU-citizens, the report noted.

The physical fitness portion of the test has also been changed to replace standing long-jumps and push-ups with shuttle runs. They've also scrapped height requirements for men and women who apply.

Jörg Radek, the deputy head of police union GdP, told the Funke Media Group that the federal police have had to "adapt to the societal changes of young people with relation to the mental and physical requirements for the police profession."

Germany's federal police are under pressure to fill 2,150 additional positions this year and appeal young applicants. Over the course of 2020, some 853 police officers will also retire.

Watch video 12:03

Fighting burglary: Police under pressure

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German police don't use racial profiling, says ministry

Claims that German federal police use racial profiling have been denied by a conservative deputy to the interior minister. This follows a Münster court censure of officers for stopping a man because of his dark skin. (10.08.2018)  

Germany: Police presence on migrant deportation flights nearly doubles

The number of police officers escorting deported migrants from Germany has risen sharply over the past four years. Security staff are feeling the strain over safety concerns and distant destinations. (14.12.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German police - on patrol with bodycams  

Fighting burglary: Police under pressure  

Related content

Deutschland | Silvester | Feuerwerk | Böllerverbot | Hannover

Could Germany ban personal fireworks? 30.12.2019

Across the world, fireworks are an essential part of New Year's Eve celebrations. Germans especially love setting off their own pyrotechnics, but some places have now imposed limited bans — for good reason.

Prozess-Auftakt gegen 26 mutmaßliche Neonazis

Right-wing extremists in Germany to face amped up intelligence 17.12.2019

Officials said an uptick in right-wing extremism have created a "climate of fear." The revelation of an ex-neo-Nazi sympathizer in Angela Merkel's party is the latest political debacle related to the extreme right.

Deutschland Warnstreik am Hamburger Flughafen

Hamburg airport security area temporarily closed with flights delayed 13.09.2019

The airport closed down its security check area on Friday night after a man was able to board a plane without a boarding pass. Police have said he is known to authorities.

Advertisement