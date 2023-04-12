Germany to legalize recreational cannabis, say ministers

Possession of up to 25 grams of cannabis and private cultivation will be made legal in Germany in two steps.

The German government has announced plans to allow the possession of up to 25 grams (just under 0.9 ounces) of cannabis and the cultivation of a maximum of three plants at home.

The legislation would also allow for the distribution of cannabis on special occasions, as presented by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir.

"The previous cannabis policy has failed. Now we have to go new ways," Lauterbach said.

Why now?

The new plan comes after the German government revised its initial plans to legalize cannabis. Originally, the government planned to allow the sale of cannabis for adults in specialist shops but for now, this has been ruled out.

After Berlin held talks with the European Commission, it has been decided that such sales will be trialed in a second step of the legalization process. A small number of licensed shops in certain German regions will be allowed to do commercial distribution of cannabis.

Under the revised plans, later this month the government will draft a law on the possession and cultivation of cannabis, as well as on the legality of cannabis social clubs.

vh/rc (Reuters, dpa)