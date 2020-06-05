 Germany to launch study probing racism among police | News | DW | 11.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany to launch study probing racism among police

The German government will look into the alleged "racial profiling" after a senior lawmaker claimed "latent racism" in the ranks of the German police. Other officials warned against equating Germany and the US.

Police in Hamburg spray protesters with tear gas at a June 6 Black Lives Matter demonstration. (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

With a wave of protests shaking the US in response to racism and police violence, Germany's Justice and Interior Ministries have started work on a study that would probe the so-called "racial profiling" in the German police. The term indicates increased targeting of ethnic minorities, most commonly by law enforcement agencies.

Read more:  Europe must step up anti-racism efforts, rights agency says

The study is currently in the "conceptual development" stage, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"From the perspective of Germany's Justice Ministry, a study on racial profiling... is an important step to obtain well-founded information on the phenomenon and... discuss possible counter-measures," he added.

Germany's doorstep

The move comes just days after Saskia Esken, one of the co-leaders of the left-leaning SPD party, claimed there was "latent racism in the ranks of security forces."

Read more:  Merkel meets new SPD leaders amid coalition tensions

"Tens of thousands of protesters are rallying all over the world, because the violent death of George Floyd during a police deployment is no exception," she told the  Funke Mediengruppe. "However, German protesters are also looking at the situation on their own doorstep."

While pointing to the alleged racist bias against minority groups, Esken also noted that the majority of police officers were very critical of such tendencies. She advocated setting up an independent office that would look into into complaints against police behavior.

Merz disputes 'latent racism'

Other senior officials, including German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, disputed Esken's comments. Notably, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said that a new office to process complaints would be superfluous next to police departments already dealing with the issue. Lambrecht, who is part of Esken's SPD party, also said she did not see "a particular, structural racism problem" in the police force.

Read more:  Black Lives Matter: Black German footballers speak out on racism

Conservative Friedrich Merz, who hopes to take the reins of Angela Merkel's CDU party, said that there was no "latent racism" in the German police and said it was "unreliable, to transpose images from America one-on-one to Germany." The US had a history of slavery and had failed to solve "the problem of racial discrimination," but it was different in Germany, Merz claimed.

Germany's Basic Law expressly forbids discrimination due to "gender, origin, race, language, homeland and heritage, beliefs, religious or political views."

In 2018, however, a German judge ruled that authorities could use skin color as a criteria for its work "when the police have concrete indications that persons with darker skin incur criminal penalties over-proportionally more often" in a certain area.

Read more:  Greens call for 'race' to be removed from German constitution

dj/msh (AFP, dpa, epd)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Related content

Deutschland Frankfurt | Demonstranten | Black-Lives-Matter

Germany: Thousands attend anti-racism protests honoring George Floyd 05.06.2020

Hamburg police have dispersed Black Lives Matter protesters, citing a violation of coronavirus restrictions. Germany held the largest demonstrations over the death of George Floyd outside the US on Friday.

USA Beerdigung von George Floyd in Houston

George Floyd laid to rest amid calls for racial justice 10.06.2020

Hundreds of mourners packed a Houston church for the funeral of the man whose killing in police custody in Minneapolis two weeks ago triggered global protests against racism and police brutality. Speakers at the ceremony pleaded for change.

USA Houston | Beerdigung von George Floyd

US pays respects to George Floyd at funeral in Texas 09.06.2020

George Floyd has been laid to rest in his hometown of Houston, Texas, two weeks after he was killed while in police custody. US Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden addressed mourners via a video message.

Advertisement