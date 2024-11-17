Germany to enforce strict knife ban at Christmas markets

Following a deadly knife attack earlier this year, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has promised tight security at this year's Christmas markets.

With Germany's famous Christmas Markets opening in the coming weeks, the country's interior minister has called on police and local authorities to tighten security – including the enforcement of Germany's new ban on the carrying of sharp weapons.

"Breaches of the knife ban can be punished with fines of up to €10,000," minister Nancy Faeser told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper this weekend, promising "strict enforcement" and "zero tolerance."

New security measures in place

The German government passed new security legislation in October in response to a deadly knife attack in the western city of Solingen in August. The suspected Islamist attacker killed three people and injured eight more.

The new security package tightened rules on the carrying of weapons in public spaces in Germany and explicitly banned the carrying of knives at festivals, sporting events, markets, fairs and other large events.

"The police will be present in many locations to ensure security," said Faeser.

There has already been one injury at this year's Christmas markets in Germany, albeit not related to any security breaches.

In Munich earlier this week, a 34-year-old acrobat in a Santa costume inexplicably abseiled into a parked van and badly injured his leg.

mf/lo (AFP, dpa)