Germany to end anti-'Islamic State' mission in March

The German military will end its anti-"Islamic State" military mission in six months. The issue has divided the CDU-SPD coalition in Berlin.
The German parliament on Thursday voted to end the Bundeswehr's anti-"Islamic State" mission in Syria and Iraq after March 31, 2020.
The Christian Democrats (CDU) and Social Democrats (SPD) have been in a tussle over extending the mission's mandate, with the SPD demanding the German military end its role in the international coalition.
Read more: Germany's Syria conundrum
The SPD has opposed extending the military mission, arguing that former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen had promised parliament to terminate the anti-IS mandate.
The mandate was set to expire at the end of October and would normally have been extended by a year.
Germany has four Tornado reconnaissance jets, an AWAC aircraft and an in-flight refueling tanker based in Jordan carrying out missions as part of a US-led international coalition.
Lawmakers also voted to extend the Bundeswehr's military training mission in Iraq for one year.
The decision to end Germany's participation the anti-IS mission comes as Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has suggested the creation of an international security zone in northeast Syria.
The United States has urged Germany to continue its participation in the anti-IS mission.
cw/stb (dpa, epd)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Germany's military has long struggled with a shortage of functioning equipment. At the Laage Air Base near Rostock, however, it's not the planes that are hard to come by, but the pilots, as DW's Volker Witting reports. (04.09.2019)
Since 2016 the German military — the Bundeswehr — has planned to provide troops with new combat boots. Now soldiers must wait longer to be properly equipped, something one member of parliament described as "grotesque." (28.08.2019)
Jens Stoltenberg has warned that NATO must continue its fight against IS after the US withdrawal from Syria. He welcomed Germany's call for an international presence in Syria as a possible political solution. (23.10.2019)
Germany plans to extend its anti-IS mission, but will begin to curtail parts of the mandate. The issue has divided the CDU-SPD coalition in Berlin. (17.09.2019)
A German newsmagazine has reported that the US wants a German air force mission in Syria to continue. But Angela Merkel's junior coalition partners say they want the flights to end later this year. (08.06.2019)
As Russian troops are deployed to northern Syria, Germany has reasserted the need for an internationally run safe zone in the area. NATO is set to discuss the proposal at a high-level summit Thursday. (24.10.2019)