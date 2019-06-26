Germany to decide on new organ donation proposals

Germany's parliament is debating and will soon vote on a new organ donation model. With donor numbers persistently low, the health ministry wants a presumed-consent system, with the onus on people to refuse to donate.
Can silence be considered consent? And is it reasonable for the state to expect people unwilling to donate their organs after their death to make this clear? These emotive issues are being debated in the Bundestag on Thursday morning, with a vote expected later in the day.
Why is the debate taking place?
Germany's organ donation figures are doggedly low. More than 9,000 people are currently on the organ waiting list, while only 932 people last year agreed to donate, a reduction of 23 compared to 2018.
With 11.5 donors per million people, Germany's organ donation rate is almost three times lower than that of the United States, despite the US having rules that are more strict than the current German system.
What are the three proposals up for debate?
Are politicians tied to party lines?
No. As with all votes on purely ethical issues, politicians have an entirely free vote on the topic. Somewhat unusually, Thursday morning's emotional debate in the Bundestag saw party allies passionately advocating opposing positions.
