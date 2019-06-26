 Germany to decide on new organ donation proposals | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 16.01.2020

Germany

Germany to decide on new organ donation proposals

Germany's parliament is debating and will soon vote on a new organ donation model. With donor numbers persistently low, the health ministry wants a presumed-consent system, with the onus on people to refuse to donate.

Watch video 02:24

German parliament debates 'opt-out' organ donation law

Can silence be considered consent? And is it reasonable for the state to expect people unwilling to donate their organs after their death to make this clear? These emotive issues are being debated in the Bundestag on Thursday morning, with a vote expected later in the day.

Why is the debate taking place? 

Germany's organ donation figures are doggedly low. More than 9,000 people are currently on the organ waiting list, while only 932 people last year agreed to donate, a reduction of 23 compared to 2018. 

With 11.5 donors per million people, Germany's organ donation rate is almost three times lower than that of the United States, despite the US having rules that are more strict than the current German system.

What are the three proposals up for debate?

  • Health Minister Jens Spahn, a Christian Democrat, has proposed a system of presumed consent. This means people would be assumed to be willing organ donors, unless they make it clear they are not willing to donate. The plan also foresees double-checking with relatives after the person's death.
  • A rival group of parliamentarians led by the Green party's Annalene Baerbock wants to retain the system of informed consent, whereby people have to register as willing donors. However, they suggest making it common practice to ask people if they'd like to register on a regular basis, each time they renew their national identity card.
  • The AfD has put forward a third option, which is deemed to have little chance of success. This proposes farming out the entire organ-donation system to an independent but state-funded institution.

Read more:  Organ donation: Germany debates how to get people on the list

Are politicians tied to party lines?

No. As with all votes on purely ethical issues, politicians have an entirely free vote on the topic. Somewhat unusually, Thursday morning's emotional debate in the Bundestag saw party allies passionately advocating opposing positions. 

More to follow ...

Watch video 26:06

Donor Organ Recipients - Second Chance at Life

