 Germany to contribute 42% more to EU budget: report | News | DW | 15.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany to contribute 42% more to EU budget: report

The European Commission would like to see €13 billion more per year from Europe's largest economy. EU leaders, including Angela Merkel, are meeting Friday to discuss the bloc's future budget.

Symbolbild EU und Deutschland Flagge (AP)

Germany's annual contribution to the EU budget would increase by 42% based on the current proposal from the European Commission, German newspaper Die Welt reported Monday, citing government calculations.

The budget proposal, which covers EU finances for the seven years from 2021 through 2027, would have Germany contributing an average of €13 billion ($14.6 billion) more per year than it currently does, according to calculations from the country's finance ministry.

Read more: Opinion: Coronavirus crisis will be paid for by Europe's next generation

Germany currently contributes an average of €31 billion a year to the EU budget. The proposal for the new budget would raise that contribution to €44 billion — an increase of 42%.

Watch video 00:27

Merkel: 'We have to expect higher contributions for the EU's next budget'

Covering the corona bailout

According to Die Welt, the proposal from Brussels says member states need to contribute around 1.075% of their gross domestic production(GDP) — based on 2018 figures — to the budget over the next seven years, a total volume of €1.1 trillion.

The newspaper report was based on figures provided in response to a request from a German lawmaker from the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP).

EU state and governing leaders will meet for a video conference on Friday to discuss the commission's budget proposal as well as the €750 billion coronavirus bailout that is to fall under the umbrella of the bloc's next seven-year budget.

Watch video 00:57

Ursula von der Leyen: 'The European budget should be the Marshall plan'

kp/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Related content

Brüssel EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen im EU- Parlament zum Haushaltsentwurf

European Commission unveils €750 billion recovery plan 27.05.2020

The European Commission has unveiled a €750 billion aid package to help the EU recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The plan will require unanimous backing from all 27 nations in the bloc.

Badeseen in Deutschland

EU calls for reopening of borders from June 15 and gradually resume tourism 11.06.2020

The EU has urged all 27 member states to start lifting travel restrictions next Monday. The bloc hopes to resume travel without border checks by the end of June and to start easing tourism restrictions.

Polen EU-Grenzen sind wieder offen

Poland reopens borders with all EU neighbors 13.06.2020

Poland has beaten a European Commission target date to reopen EU borders by June 15. The move is set to be a major boon to business and tourism despite fears of a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Advertisement