 Germany to boost police presence after ′racist terror attack′ | News | DW | 21.02.2020

News

Germany to boost police presence after 'racist terror attack'

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has pledged to increase police presence at "sensitive institutions" across the country. Shootings at two hookah bars in Hanau were "the third far-right attack in a few months."

Watch video 02:57

Hanau: 'We can't talk about lone attackers anymore'

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Friday condemned twin shootings at hookah bars in Hanau as "a clearly racially motivated terror attack."

In a press conference, he warned that authorities should be braced for imitator attacks, pointing out this was the "third far-right attack in a few months."

He announced increased police presence all over Germany, especially in mosques, train stations, airports and at borders.

Read more: Opinion: Hate in the heart of Germany

Far-right attacks 'greatest threat' to Germany

Seehofer also disagreed with center-left Social Democrat Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht, who identified far-right attacks as the "greatest threat to our democracy." Seehofer said he "could not accept," that statement.

"Far-left attacks are also a great danger," he said.

Horst Seehofer and Christine Lambrecht at Hanau press conference in Berlin (Reuters/F. Bensch)

Horst Seehofer and Christine Lambrecht

Lambrecht added that Thursday was a "day of great mourning," and announced plans for new legislation against hate crimes.

"We do not want to leave the victims and their relatives alone at this time," she added, stressing that German authorities had set up a 24-hour hotline for any who have questions.

Seehofer had announced extra security in Hanau on a visit to the Hesse town on Thursday.

Watch video 03:17

Germany shisha bar shootings fuel debate about far right

What happened in Hanau?

Police reported that a gunman killed nine people in two different hookah bars in Hanau on February 19. Five Turkish nationals were among those killed. The suspect was found dead hours later at home, along with the body of his 72-year-old mother, in what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

A letter of confession written by the suspect and a video in which he espouses far-right ideology were also found. Federal prosecutors said they had taken charge of the case due to its likely extremist motivation.

Read more: Shooting in Hanau: 'We aren't safe anywhere'

"Today is the day we must show that we will hold together. We won't be intimidated," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel called racism and hate "a poison in society." Thousands gathered for vigils to honor the victims on Thursday evening.

  • Solidaritätsbekundung nach Schießerei in Hanau: Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

    Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting

    German president joins mourners

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (right) and his wife Elke Büdenbender, along with Hesse State Premier Volker Bouffier, laid wreaths near one the crime scenes in Hanau.

  • Hanau | Vigil (Getty Images/AFP/P. Hertzog)

    Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting

    Vigil in Hanau

    People in Hanau hold up photos of some of the victims of the shooting. Tobias R. is believed to have shot dead nine people, many of non-German background, after publishing a racist "manifesto" on the internet

  • Berlin | Solidaritätsbekundung nach Schießerei in Hanau (DW/F. Hoffmann)

    Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting

    Mourning at the Brandenburg Gate

    Hundreds of people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to light candles for the victims of the Hanau attack.

  • Berlinale 2020 (AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting

    Berlin Film Festival mourns

    Berlinale guests observed a minute's silence at the opening gala on Thursday evening.

  • Stuttgart | (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

    Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting

    Germany shows solidarity

    People in the southern German city of Stuttgart hold up anti-racism placards, reading "Racism is no alternative" and "Hate is not an opinion." Many believe that the taboo against racism in Germany's political debate has softened in recent years, thanks to the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

  • Munich | Hanau (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel)

    Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting

    Mourning in Munich

    A man wears a Turkish flag at the vigil in Munich. Five of the victims of the Hanau attack were of Turkish origin.

  • Hamburg | Hanau (Imago Images/J. Große)

    Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting

    'Defending solidarity'

    People in central Hamburg hold up a banner reading "defending solidarity".

    Author: Ben Knight


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/rt (dpa, AFP)

Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting

