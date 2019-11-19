Germany to ban Hezbollah in its entirety: report

Germany's Interior, Justice and Foreign Ministries have agreed to move towards outlawing Iran-backed Hezbollah, according to Der Spiegel magazine.

The news magazine reports that the decision is to be announced at the German interior ministers' meeting next week.

It comes barely two months after US ambassador Richard Grenell renewed pressure on Germany to ban the Lebanese-based organization, which the US has classified as a terrorist organization.

EU split on Hezbollah

Most European Union states, including Germany, so far only consider Hezbollah's military arm as a terrorist group. EU efforts to ban the group have been held up primarily by France, with its government arguing that distinguishing between its political and military arms helps foster dialogue Hezbollah and, ultimately, prompt it to alter its policies.

Israel, the US, the UK, the Netherlands and the Arab League are some of the countries or entities that classify the entire group as a terrorist organization.

Hezbollah is a Shiite Islamist party and paramilitary organization operating in Lebanon and supported by Iran. It has had a presence in the country's parliament since 1992 and its military wing is said to be more powerful than Lebanon's armed forces.

It is responsible for frequent attacks on Israel and denies the Jewish state's right to exist.

The German government has so far argued that recognizing Hezbollah as a legitimate part of Lebanon's government is necessary for political engagement with the Middle Eastern country.